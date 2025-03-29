"She was faking it this whole time" — Internet reacts to Kevin Gates pulling up to DDG’s stream with Brittany Renner 

Fans were in for a surprise during DDG's Hit-A-Thon live stream, as Kevin Gates made an appearance with Brittany Renner on March 28, 2025. The Hit-A-Thon is a weeklong 24/7 live stream wherein DDG showcases the process of creating his new album.

Brittany Renner has previously landed in multiple controversies, owing to her past relationship with NBA star PJ Washington as well as for her religious conversion in August 2024. While Renner and Kevin Gates made headlines by engaging in a public exchange and seemingly flirting with each other in 2022, there hadn't been any confirmation of the two being together yet.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Renner and Gates coming to DDG's live stream together, as an X user tweeted:

"I think we all knew she was faking it this whole time , what a disgrace," alluding to her conversion to Islam.

"Not me watching kevin gates pull up to ddg's stream like he's about to drop the hottest collab since margiela x h&m bestie," another user mentioned.

"Lol she was reaching out to shake his hand at first then realized ddg wasn’t looking or talking to her," a netizen stated.

"Left her hanging on the handshake she had to play it off," one other netizen said.

On the other hand, some users complimented Kevin Gates' personality and appearance.

"Kevin Gates doing everything but rapping, but still keeping his aura high," an X user tweeted.

"Kevin not even a real person at this point. my guy is on some different level shit every time he pops up. Inspired by his energy frfr," a netizen commented.

"The suit clean...the high water style is could never get into tho. That new wave but the suit clean. That man completely changed Brittany this is wild tho," another remarked.

What did DDG mention in his health update to fans? Details explored

On March 28, 2025, as reported by HotNewHipHop, rapper DDG updated fans on his health, following up on a now-deleted video of an indentation forming on his leg when he poked it. The clip garnered a lot of concern from fans, but the rapper assured his audience that he had a full check-up done and underwent blood work as well.

"[The doctor] called me today and he said I'm the healthiest 27-year-old he's ever seen in his life. That's what he said! He tested me for everything in the book. I'm healthy, n***a. My squishy leg is just an injury from hooping. I don't have heart failure, for the people that wished for me to die," the rapper said.

The rapper added that there were a lot of people who wished for his death and were happy about his 'squishy leg.' DDG further declared that he wasn't dying, his liver was intact, and he didn't have any STDs or HIV. The rapper added that he was disease-free and "100% healthy" except for a Vitamin D deficiency.

In addition to making an album on a 24/7 live stream, the 27-year-old was recently in the headlines owing to his claims against his ex-partner Halle Bailey. On March 8, 2025, the rapper released his track Don't Take My Son, accusing Bailey of keeping him away from their son, Halo.

