"WAKE UP BABES!! AMP IS ON GQ!": Internet reacts as GQ uploads interview with Twitch streaming group AMP

The international monthly magazine GQ uploaded an interview on April 16, 2025, on YouTube with the popular streaming group Any Means Possible (AMP) as part of its 10 Essentials series. This series focuses on ten things that the personality, or in this case, the personalities being interviewed, consider an essential part of their daily lives and hence, cannot live without.

The famous Twitch collective consists of Kai Cenat, Davis "ImDavisss," Roberto "Fanum," Denzel "Duke Dennis," Din "Agent 00," and Christopher "ChrisNxtDoor." Since there are six members in the group, the iconic streaming collective quoted sixty things that they consider significant aspects of their life across different categories, including accessories, bags, sports, and gaming.

With the interview going live on GQ's official YouTube channel, the group's fanbase has been ecstatic about their appearance on the media house's popular series. Many fans shared links to the group's video with GQ on X to further showcase support for the streamers.

"WAKE UP BABES!! AMP IS ON GQ!" wrote X user @lovelykees

On the other side, many were seen complimenting the media house for facilitating the interview. Netizens also pointed out that some members of the group, such as Fanum and Kai Cenat, had previously appeared multiple times in various video series by GQ.

Fanum shows off his jewelry collection in AMP's latest video with GQ

AMP member Fanum disclosed the various prized possessions as part of his jewelry collection. The streamer showcased two iced-out chains, with one of them featuring the AMP name while the other featured the streamer's own name, Fanum. The streamer also showed watches like Cartier, Audemars Piguet, and a Rolex, among other high-end ones in his collection.

Fanum gained popularity due to the "Fanum Tax" meme, which involves him taking a chunk of food from his fellow streamers as tax. He has previously appeared in multiple GQ's video series. One of the videos depicted him making three classic New York-inspired sandwiches, while another was Fanum's version of the 10 Essentials video in which the group appeared.

