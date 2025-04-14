"There is no saving": Fans react as AMP Agent 00 showcases his hairline on livestream

AMP content creator Din “Agent 00” sported a new hairstyle during a livestream on April 13, 2025, which led to some hilarious reactions. The internet personality normally wears a cap during his livestreams, which hides his hair. After seeing him without a cap for the first time, internet users joked about how Olajide “KSI” had a better hairline than him.

Clips from the livestream went viral on X, with some internet users claiming that nothing could save the content creator’s hairline. X user @nocliphero even went on to say:

“ye he cooked, there is no saving that hairline."

During his recent livestream, Din talked about how he wanted to style his hair in a new way:

“Maybe not styled the best, ‘kay? Until I can, like…actually like pull. I think like, no cap, in two month’s time. I can keep my hair back in ponytail form. Cause even pigtails kinda look kiddish, like it just look a little silly on me.”

Other internet users also mocked the content creator's hairline. Here are some of the top comments:

“Ain’t no coming back from this,” wrote X user @onBrandVibes.

“need a trigger warning on a video like this,” commented X user @omarhustla.

Interestingly, some netizens encouraged Agent 00 to go to Turkey. For those unaware, the country is known for its hair transplants, and people visit Turkey from around the world to undergo such procedures. Agent 00 himself showed up in the comments and said:

“U think I needa go to turkey bro be honest.”

Other internet users joked about how Agent 00’s hairline was worse than KSI’s:

“bro that shit might be worse than KSI’s,” said X user @TwitchKickNews.

“Ngl this might be worse than ksi,” commented X user @ITSDAFANTA.

“What in the KSI..,” wrote X user @_jazllyn.

Why did internet users compare Agent 00 and KSI’s hairlines?

Internet users brought up KSI when reacting to Agent 00’s viral clip since most believe that the British YouTuber's forehead is rather large, which makes it appear as if he has a receding hairline.

Jokes about Olajide’s forehead started in 2023 when he gave an interview without his signature bandana. Internet users joked about his forehead, leading to some viral clips and memes.

In the same year, YouTube streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” hosted KSI on his livestream and asked the content creator to show his forehead. This clip went viral, and the incident is still brought up by netizens to this day.

In other news, Kai Cenat recently came under fire for not wearing a seatbelt during a livestream. Some netizens asked Twitch to take strict action against the content creator.

