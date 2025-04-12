Kai Cenat under fire for not wearing seat belt while driving during IRL livestream

A clip of Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering quite a bit of criticism for the 23-year-old. The clip in question is from Cenat's IRL (in real life) stream on April 11, 2025, where he was seen driving a car without a seatbelt on. Livestreaming while driving can be a potentially dangerous task, especially without the proper precautions.
The clip featured Cenat driving his car at a seemingly rapid speed, with his friend and fellow streamer RaKai sat in the back with his seatbelt on. Watch the clip here:
As mentioned earlier, the clip made its way to the LSF subreddit, which saw some comments calling out the streamer. Here are some of the relevant ones:
"What's with all these road rule breaking clips recently? Seriously, wear your seat belt and dont look at your phone when driving," said u/morts73
"The beeping would annoy me enough to at least put my seatbelt on," said u/TheBelovedTrip
"My dad would still be alive if he wore his seatbelt. Please wear your seatbelt," said u/bbeezyyy
"These streamers are literally surrounded by people at all times, why do they always need to drive themselves? Have one of your buddies drive so you can focus on the stream or hire someone to drive you around or something," said u/Disastrous_Self_6053
"This just pissed me the f**k off. Thanks for bringing this to my attention," said u/kingflamigo
Watch: Kai Cenat seemingly crashes his Hellcat on stream
Aside from the clip featuring Kai Cenat driving without a seatbelt, another moment from his IRL stream went viral. While leaving his friend's compound, the streamer accidentally scraped his car against the road.
Cenat was behind the wheel of his modified Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Fortunately, the streamer didn't suffer any injuries, and the car also appeared to be unharmed. However, the crash could've easily turned dangerous. Watch the clip here:
Cenat is not the only streamer who faced backlash for their IRL driving stream
Kai Cenat isn't the only streamer criticized for driving while streaming. OTK member and Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" also faced backlash for her stream yesterday (April 11, 2025).
In the stream, she was seen using her phone while driving and even streamed herself running a red light. She later explained that red lights in Austin can stretch on for a long time.
The OTK member had previously been temporarily banned for using her phone while driving. Despite the recent backlash, she currently remains unbanned on Twitch.