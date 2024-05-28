Wayne Rooney explains why he "threatened" to knock out Twitch streamer Angry Ginge during their EA FC 24 stream

Football legend and former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney was the latest guest to appear on Gary Neville's "The Overlap." During their interview, Gary asked him about a viral incident where he was heard exchanging banter with a couple of Twitch streamers. The streamers in question were Morgan "Angry Ginge", during their Gurf N Turf series on EA FC 24. Gary asked:

"You were in a game or something and you said, 'I'm gonna come around and knock you out' to someone?"

Explaining the situation, Rooney said that it was popular Manchester-born rapper Aitch who had initially invited him to play the game:

"Yeah, it was one Gurf N Turf. (After Gary asks about the series) It's mad. It's a bunch of streamers who have set up a FIFA team. So I know Aitch, the rapper, he said, 'We got this team, do you wanna come in and have a couple of games?' I had nothing else to do, so I joined the team. It was hilarious."

He added:

"People were subscribing and watching us play. I think the last game we played was like 85 thousand people (watching). More than Old Trafford (which has a 75K seating capacity)."

Gary asked:

"So did you threaten to knock someone out?"

Wayne Rooney answered that he was simply bantering with the streamers involved. He said:

"No, that was one of the lads (Angry Ginge) we were playing with. Yeah, just joking there."

What is Gurf N Turf? Wayne Rooney joined the popular EA FC 24 team

Few would have predicted footballing legend Wayne Rooney would play EA FC 24 (formerly FIFA) with some of the popular UK-based streamers, but he turned out to be an unexpectedly entertaining addition to Gurf N Turf.

For those wondering, Gurf N Turf is a Pro Club series created by Twitch streamers Angry Ginge and Felipe "Yung Filly." The club features other creators and personalities such as Sidemen's Ethan "Behzinga," YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed", and British rapper Aitch.

The club also has a well-managed X.com page (@GNTFC_Official), which provides updates on the club's activities, including the tournaments they participate in and any potential new members.

Those who wish to watch the streamers play in the Pro Club can tune into Angry Ginge's Twitch channel, which has 940K followers. Other players also stream their gameplay on their respective channels such as Yung Filly.