"We have increased security": Twitch says it has 'zero tolerance for harassment' after Emiru allegedly got attacked at TwitchCon 2025

On October 18, 2025, Twitch came out with a statement responding to streamer Emily "Emiru's" alleged assault during a meet-and-greet at TwitchCon San Diego, 2025. According to Emily, the meet-and-greet was part of a contractual obligation with the platform, which reportedly stated that to conduct a solo event for herself, she would have to spend time meeting fans one-on-one.

This clause seemingly backfired on the platform on day one of TwitchCon 2025, after an overzealous fan at Emiru's meet-and-greet suddenly came in for an aggressive hug without prior consent. Security at the event promptly got involved and pushed the man away.

Fans across the internet pointed out how traumatic the experience must've been for Emily, who has yet to come out with a formal statement addressing the incident.

Twitch, on the other hand, has finally spoken out, and in a recent X post, the platform mentioned how important the safety and security of their creators are, while also condemning the individual involved in day one's incident:

"The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. The behavior displayed by the individual involved in the incident yesterday involving a high-profile streamer was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting."

The platform also reiterated its stance on harassment:

"Twitch has zero tolerance for harassment or acts that inhibit the safety and security of our community."

In addition to the above, the platform also spoke on how the attacker was handled and how Twitch is cooperating with the authorities:

"In line with existing TwitchCon security protocols, law enforcement and event security were on site and responded to the incident. We immediately blocked this individual from returning to the TwitchCon premises, and they are banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events. We are coordinating with the impacted creator’s team and, per our standard protocols, continue to cooperate with any law enforcement investigations."

"We have increased security": Twitch adds security measures following Emiru's meet-and-greet incident

The platform also spoke on the new security measures introduced at the meet-and-greet events that aim to shut down similar problems:

"We have increased security at the Meet & Greet attendee check-in point and will have additional security personnel surrounding participating streamers. If you’ve RSVPed for a Meet & Greet, please note that we are unable to accommodate +1s for the remainder of the event."

In other news, Asmongold touched on the possible end of TwitchCon following allegations that Emiru had been assaulted during the convention.

