"We're all on cancer's side here": Twitch streamer Denims' comments on Joe Biden's cancer go viral

A video of Twitch streamer Denims saying "we're all on cancer's side" while discussing Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis has gone viral. On May 19, 2025, a 39-second clip from the content creator's Just Chatting broadcast surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Ad

In it, Denims responded to Twitch user olekristos' comment that "making fun of cancer is disgusting." They wrote:

"echo chamber. big foot? hahahaha. making fun of cancer is disgusting."

While telling the netizen to "realign their priorities," the streamer said "nobody was making fun of cancer" and that she and her community were "on cancer's side," referring specifically to Joe Biden's diagnosis.

She elaborated:

"You know what I think is more disgusting than that? Also, nobody was making fun of cancer, we're all on cancer's side here. In this specific context, against Biden, no one's making fun of the cancer here. We're making fun of genocide Joe. Realign your priorities, man. Realign them.

Ad

Trending

"Okay, sorry, back to the post. I promise you - Donald Trump's original tweet was like, 'Not surprised that genocide Joe would get cancer. His diet is not very good. I spoke to his doctors, they said he was very unhealthy. Unlike me, my diet is very, very good. My health - amazing! Perfect. The best that they've ever seen. Sad to see him go so quickly, but I'll outlive him many years.'"

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 01:26:04

Twitch streamer and Denims' associate HasanAbi recently called Joe Biden an "awful monster" in response to his cancer diagnosis

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, one of Twitch's most popular political streamers and Denims' associate, took to X on May 19, 2025, to comment on Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis.

While referring to the former President of the United States as a "war criminal" and an "awful monster," HasanAbi claimed that the mainstream media is "actively laundering" the 82-year-old's reputation:

Ad

"the msm is already actively laundering the reputation of a war criminal who oversaw the genocide of palestinians who's selfish nature allowed trump to win a second term - joe biden is an awful monster. prostate cancer doesnt change that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Denims made headlines earlier this month (on May 8, 2025), when she disclosed that she had sent a legal letter to H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein, demanding that he retract his comments about her involvement in the CPS controversy. She also set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a potential lawsuit.

However, on May 14, 2025, the Twitch streamer announced that she would refund the money raised through GoFundMe, adding that she would be self-funding the potential defamation lawsuit against Ethan Klein.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More