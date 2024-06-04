"We're locked in for life" - N3on surprises Sam Frank by gifting her "promise ring" on livestream

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" surprised his long-time girlfriend and fellow streamer Sam Frank with a special gift live on his IRL (in real life) stream today (June 4). The two have been dating since August 2023 and it appears that Rangesh is ready to express his commitment to her. During the stream, he presented her with a diamond-studded ring, which he dubbed a 'promise ring.'

For those unaware, a promise ring is often described as a pre-engagement ring. It's essentially a sign of a long-term commitment to one's partner (typically in a monogamous relationship). Speaking about his surprise, Rangesh said:

"I wanted to give you something. It's more like a gift between me and you. It's nothing crazy at all. It's more like a thing that we are locked in for life. It's nothing crazy but it's more like a promise ring."

After he handed it over, he added:

"I'm gonna give it to you now. It's a promise ring. This is a promise ring. (Sam responds, 'That's so pretty. Thank you.') Chat, this is it right here. I hope it fits you...Ws up in the chat man. Seven, almost eight months, a bunch of years to come."

“Wait, I just married you?” - N3on left surprised after Sam Frank explained that a ‘promise ring’ means a potential marriage

Kick streamers N3on and Sam Frank may not be the most well-received couple on the internet. The two have previously garnered quite a bit of controversy. Despite the past negativity, the two did share a rather wholesome moment in the stream.

However, it appeared that Rangesh wasn't completely aware that a promise ring also meant that he was making a gesture of a long-term commitment. Sam Frank explained:

"Well, you know that's what it means, right? (After Rangesh responds, 'What?') That we are going to get married."

N3on replied:

"No, it's a promise ring."

(Timestamp: 06:31)

Sam said:

"That's what that means. What do you think a promise ring means? (The streamer replied, 'That I promise to be with you') Yeah, that's marriage, no?"

A surprised N3on responded by stating:

"Wait, I just married you? Bro, I searched up the definition of a promise ring. It's showing someone that they have your love and loyalty. That's the exact definition."

The couple recently hit the news after they were reportedly kicked out of the Disneyland premises in Los Angeles. According to the security that confronted them, the duo were filming without permission. They even alleged that they were filming and blocking people forming coming in and out of the restrooms.