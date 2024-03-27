"I'm obviously not f**king pregnant" - Sam Frank responds after her mother's comments on N3on's livestream go viral

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" and his girlfriend Sam Frank went viral on March 27, 2024. The couple hosted a livestream from the Philippines and collaborated with Sam Frank's mother to cook food. A moment from their interactionduring which Frank's mother claimed that the streamer was "pregnant," has garnered significant traction on X.

When N3on asked his significant other's parent if she watched his content on the Stake-backed platform, she responded:

"Yes! I watch you that's why when somebody said... what they said? Somebody said, 'Oh, Samantha is...' You want me to say it again? (Ragnesh responds, 'No, no, no. You can say it.') Samantha is pregnant."

The Indian-American personality and his partner loudly exclaimed after hearing this, with the latter remarking:

"The f**king mic is on, you f**king re**rd!"

The content creator admitted that the comments made by his girlfriend's mother were a joke:

"Chat, she fell for the... bro, I can't! She fell for the bait, bro. She fell for the bait! She fell for the bait!"

Sam Frank added:

"My mom literally... she did not fall for the bait. You're re**rded. I'm obviously not f**king pregnant!"

Expand Tweet

"Why is the chat spamming congrats?" - N3on responds after Sam Frank's mother says the streamer was "pregnant"

N3on and Sam Frank are among Kick's most popular content creators, and they have reportedly been dating since 2023. However, their relationship experienced some fractures when Kick ambassador Adin Ross claimed Frank had been unfaithful to the 19-year-old.

Earlier this year, on January 28, 2024, rumors about Sam Frank allegedly cheating on N3on went viral on X after a screenshot of their private conversation surfaced.

Three days later, on January 31, 2024, the Kick star publicly announced his breakup with Frank, saying:

"So it is what it is. All good things come to an end. So, you know, I didn't expect it. I don't think anyone really did. You know, it was something that didn't work out. I guess wrong place, wrong time. I don't know what it is, but everything happens for a reason."

However, on March 5, 2024, the streamer disclosed that he had gotten back together with Frank.

As mentioned earlier, the couple hosted a livestream from the Philippines when Frank's mother stated that the streamer was "pregnant."

N3on noticed what his viewers were saying in the Kick chat and remarked:

"Now the chat is saying congrats. They're saying... why is the chat spamming congrats, bro? Stop it, bro!"

Frank responded:

"They always do that in my chat."

At the time of writing, the streamer's broadcast from the Philippines had over 72,000 concurrent viewers, while his Kick channel had 284,100 followers.