"We're making history" - British YouTuber Lord Miles announces remote hike in Afghanistan a year after being detained by Taliban

Miles Routledge, better known by his YouTube name "Lord Miles," is set to return to Afghanistan after being detained in the country by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence from March 2023 till October 2023. For those unaware of the YouTuber, his content revolves around "danger tourism". He visits places that are typically outside the gamut of the general public.

As things stand, he will head back to Afghanistan. He stated that he would try to make a remote hike in an area called Wakhjir Pass, which is described as "the only potentially navigable pass between Afghanistan and China in the modern era." The YouTuber wrote:

"Remember that big 200-mile Afghan hike to that remote location in Afghanistan that hasn't been visited since 1947 I wanted to do 2 years ago? I'm doing it right now. You guys won't hear from me for around 3 weeks."

Lord Miles gives updates on his upcoming project (Image via X)

He also revealed that he will share information with his friend, who will in turn keep his followers updated:

"You'll hear information from my friend who will post here on my behalf. I have a satellite device that will send text messages to my friend, he'll take that post and post it here. You'll hear from us every few days or so."

Lord Miles added:

"All will be filmed as well as always. This is actually one for the history books. We're making history. I hope to be the last great British explorer."

YouTuber gives updates regarding his trek (Image via X)

Afghanistan is not the only dangerous place Lord Miles will visit this year

Lord Miles has announced that he will be returning to Afghanistan, despite having been held captive there for several months in 2023. However, Afghanistan is not the only destination he plans to visit.

The YouTuber has also mentioned that he has a plan to visit North Sentinel Island, which is part of the Andaman Islands, an Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal. However, this island is off-limits to visitors.

The Indian government has banned travel to North Sentinel Island since 1956 to protect its biodiversity and the inhabitants. However, the YouTuber believes he can bypass the Indian Navy by noting their schedule and usual path.

He also mentioned that he would bring coconuts and be accompanied by a woman, believing this would make him appear more welcoming. For protection, he plans to wear medieval metal gear to shield himself from potential bow and arrow attacks, which the inhabitants are known to use.

