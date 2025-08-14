"We didn't talk for a year": Emiru opens up about her girlfriend cheating on her

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" has revealed that she had a girlfriend who cheated on her. She appeared as a guest on the most recent episode of the Wine About It podcast, hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella" and Rachell "Valkyrae." At the two-minute mark, the topic of relationships was brought up, with QTCinderella mentioning Emily's previous relationship in which she was cheated on.

Ad

The Streamer Awards host said:

"I mean, you've had a plethora of bad relationships. I get little notes on each person. We do have a... Emiru has talked about her exes on stream, and how she found out one was cheating on you while you were playing Valorant."

Emiru then described how her former partner had been unfaithful to her with a man with whom she played Valorant. The Austin, Texas-based personality said:

Ad

Trending

"No, actually funny story. There was a girl, she cheated on me with a guy that she had played Valorant with. But me and her are actually really, really good friends now, and have been for a while. We talk all the time. It's weird cuz I feel like usually... oh, yeah, I've had one girlfriend. Yeah, but me and her are actually, like, we didn't talk for like a year or two, and then we just kind of reconnected, and we're really good friends now. But it's completely platonic. It's not weird or anything."

Ad

Valkyrae chimed in, saying:

"Oh, I didn't know you had a girlfriend. What the hell?! Wow!"

Ad

Timestamp - 00:02:34

Emiru explains how she found out that her ex-girlfriend had cheated on her

The conversation continued, with QTCinderella asking Emiru how she knew that her ex-girlfriend had been unfaithful to her. While describing it as not being a "high-tier cheating" situation, the OTK (One True King) member stated:

"Okay. So, she told me, but I think it's because the guy that she was cheating on me with was going to tell me. (QTCinderella responds, 'Okay, so he threatened.') I think so, because, well, okay, so, it wasn't like high-tier cheating. If that makes sense. Like, I think they were just kind of flirting a little bit. (Valkyrae replies, 'Messaging? That still counts.') Yeah. Like, he was really upset and was like, 'I'm going to tell Emmy.' So, I think, she just did it first."

Ad

Emiru made headlines in June 2025 when she threw the first pitch in an MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More