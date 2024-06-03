"Went better than I could have ever hoped" - Ludwig raises over $250,000 for charities during his Fast50 event 

Popular YouTube Gaming streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren has addressed the community after his speedrunning event, Fast50, successfully raised over $250,000 for charity. For those unaware, Fast50 was a 50-hour gaming event that featured well-known speedrunners and influencers such as Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," Eric "PointCrow," Jacob "Alpharad," and Douglas "DougDoug," among others.

The official Mogul Moves took to X earlier today (June 3, 2024) to announce that the Ludwig's Fast50 event had raised more than $250,000 for two charities: No Kid Hungry and Wings for Life. The social media update reads:

"$250,000+ raised for No Kid Hungry and Wings for Life in just over 50 hours. Thank you to all the runners, VIPs, crew, donators, and viewers for joining us and making Fast50 possible."

The Los Angeles-based personality retweeted this, adding that the special event went better than expected:

"Thank you for watching Fast 50. It went better than I could have ever hoped. Fast 100 next year."

"That's f**king insane!" - Ludwig addresses community after raising $251,924 for two charities during his Fast50 event

At the three-hour mark of the livestream earlier today, Ludwig announced that the Fast50 event had come to an end. While addressing the community, the content creator explained how $125,000 would benefit the Wings for Life and No Kid Hungry charities.

He said:

"Well, thank you to everyone who has tuned in so far. I want to give a big shout-out to the two charities. We have raised for Wings for Life, which we now give $125,000 for spinal cord research. And No Kid Hungry - that's $125,000 - 1.25 million meals that is the equivalent that they can give out."

Timestamp: 03:12:25

The 28-year-old stated that Fast50 doubled the funds on its final day:

"Guys, thank you very much for raising whatever the number falls at. Over a quarter million dollars! Thank you, that's f**king insane! I think we doubled when we started today. We started today with $120k, and in the past seven hours, we raised another $130k. So, I really appreciate that."

This is not the first time Ludwig has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars during a special livestream. In November 2022, he hosted his Subathon 2.0, raising a total of $201,286 for charities such as No Kid Hungry and Alveus Sanctuary.