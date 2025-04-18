What are the allegations against Keemstar? Former employee claims s*xual misconduct

DramaAlert host and YouTube personality Daniel "Keemstar" has been accused of s*xual misconduct by a former employee, who has released a YouTube video covering her allegations while also showcasing alleged voice recordings of conversations between her and Keemstar as the supposed proof.

Ad

To those unaware, the former employee, Linx, had been a part of the LolcowQueens podcast, which is part of the podcast network owned by Keemstar. The first episode of the podcast aired in mid-December of 2024. Linx seemingly had a disagreement with Daniel in mid-January of 2025, which eventually led to her announcing her departure from the organisation.

In one segment of Linx's latest video, the former employee alleged that Daniel had supposedly asked her to get undressed while being "pushy" about the ordeal. The employee also stated that she had been under the influence of alcohol at the time, which was supposedly her first time drinking ever:

Ad

Trending

"One of the things was Keem had asked me to put on a blond wig and get na*ed for him. He was kind of pushy about it.... He then proceeded to tell me that I looked like a mermaid. And again, totally my fault, I was drunk and under the influence, I did not think about what was going on... There was a point where he said, at one point we'll exchange fluids. This whole thing is a mess."

Ad

Ad

[Timestamp: 6:36]

"He reached out to me": Former Keemstar employee and YouTuber Linx accuses him of s*xual misconduct

At around the 12:28 mark of the video, internet personality Keemstar's former employee, who goes by Linx on YouTube, was asked by one of the viewers why the conversation between her and Keem was happening in the first place. She claimed that it was after Keemstar allegedly discovered that she was drunk, with her indulging in alcohol owing to her private images being leaked online:

Ad

"It happened the night that I leaked my n*des on Twitter, and he reached out to me... found out I was drunk and asked me to call him."

She then played the recording, which allegedly involved Daniel stating:

"You know, and I miss you. I truly, truly miss you."

She could be heard replying in the recording:

"I miss you more than words can even describe. I wish you could understand how much..."

Ad

Keemstar then allegedly said:

"And at one point we'll exchange fluids but there's no rush like, you know, I will totally turn your face into a glazed donut at some point in our lives but I miss my friend."

To which, Linx allegedly replied:

"Well, there's no reason I have to go anywhere."

In other news, YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" recently released a Content Cop video dedicated to Ethan Klein, which specifically focuses on the H3 Podcast host's supposed behavior both online and offline in his personal life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More