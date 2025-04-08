What are the allegations against Ms Rachel? StopAntisemitism wants US Attorney General to investigate YouTuber over "anti-Israel propaganda"

Children's content creator and YouTube personality Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, has come under scrutiny from the antisemitism watchdog group, StopAntisemitism.

The group has requested that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi investigate whether she is being compensated for promoting content they describe as "anti-Israel propaganda."

The group submitted a letter on April 7, 2025, requesting an inquiry into whether the viral children's entertainer is violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

As reported by the New York Post on April 7, 2025, StopAntisemitism claimed that Ms Rachel has shifted from child-focused educational content since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. They alleged that this shift is visible across her social media, including her Instagram account, which has 2.5 million followers.

"We urge you and your office to investigate whether or not Ms. Rachel is being remunerated to disseminate Hamas-aligned propaganda," wrote Liora Rez, the group's director, in the letter sent to Bondi on April 7, 2025.

Watchdog group calls for investigation into Ms. Rachel’s alleged foreign influence

According to The Daily Mail, reported on April 8, 2025, the organization alleged that Ms Rachel's posts promote misinformation widely circulated by Hamas and do not mention Israeli casualties. Among the cited examples by the group is her sharing of a viral image of a child purportedly starving in Gaza.

StopAntisemitism claimed the child had cystic fibrosis, alleging that the image misrepresented the condition. However, The Washington Post reported on July 30, 2024, that the child, Fadi al-Zant, was both malnourished and suffering from cystic fibrosis.

Additionally, the group accused Ms Rachel of citing casualty figures from the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, which StopAntisemitism claims does not distinguish between civilians and terrorists.

Ms. Rachel had referred to a figure of over 14,000 children killed—a statistic the group disputes. According to the New York Post dated April 7, 2025, while Israel challenges those figures, the United Nations has corroborated that thousands of children have died in Gaza during the conflict.

StopAntisemitism also criticized Ms Rachel for referencing reports of children dying from the cold in Gaza refugee camps during winter. The New York Post further reported that the group also alleged that she used misleading images from Wikipedia.

In her previous responses to online criticism, Ms Rachel has not addressed the allegations of foreign funding but has publicly defended her motives. In a May 2024 Instagram post, she stated:

"I care deeply for all children. Palestinian children, Israeli children, children in the US – Muslim, Jewish, Christian children – all children, in every country."

She also shared a song praying for the safety of children, hostages, and civilians in both Gaza and Israel.

According to the New York Post, StopAntisemitism has not presented any direct evidence that Rachel was compensated for the posts.

When asked by the outlet if they had proof, StopAntisemitism's executive director, Liora Rez, stated that there was none. However, she added:

"It's not a secret influencers such as Ms. Rachel often have paid collaborations... We are merely asking the Attorney General to investigate."

Rachel Griffin Accurso, 42, is a former preschool teacher based in New York and the creator of Songs for Littles, a popular children's show streamed on YouTube. The channel has accumulated over 10 billion views, earning her the title of a modern-day Mister Rogers. Her husband, Aron Accurso, is a Broadway music director.

At the time of writing, Ms Rachel has not issued a formal statement in response to the allegations or the investigation request. The Attorney General's office has yet to comment on whether it will initiate an inquiry.

