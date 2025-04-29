  • home icon
  • What are the charges against Vitaly's cameraman? Kick streamer's associate SlyKane accused of voyeurism in the Philippines

What are the charges against Vitaly's cameraman? Kick streamer's associate SlyKane accused of voyeurism in the Philippines

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:29 GMT
Along with Vitaly, Philippines authorities are on the lookout for the streamer
Along with Vitaly, the Philippines' authorities are on the lookout for the streamer's cameraman (Images via Getty // Kick/SlyKane)

Controversial Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is currently under custody in the Philippines after broadcasting acts of public disturbance, harassment, and theft. Police are also on the lookout for his cameraman, Christopher "SlyKane" Dantes, for charges linked to "unjust vexation" relating to the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act.

Like SlyKane, Vitaly was charged with three counts of unjust vexation concerning the Cybercrime Prevention Act. Additionally, the streamer is facing two cases of theft and one of attempted theft. Some reports indicate that with these charges combined, Vitaly may be served a 24-year sentence.

Regarding the cameraman, a report from The Manila Times quoted the Philippines National Police's Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary, Claire Castro, detailing the multiple counts SlyKane could be charged with:

"As for the alleged videographer or cameraman who was with Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, now he has been charged, according to the PNP, a case has been filed against him, this Christopher Dantes (alias [SlyKane])... He was charged with unjust vexation in relation to RA 10175 and RA 9995 and the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act.”

YouTuber Atozy touches on SlyKane's involvement in the Vitaly case

(Timestamp - 0:40)

According to Atozy, a YouTuber who has been actively covering Vitaly's arrest in the Philippines, the latter and SlyKane worked together to create content in the country:

"...Eventually, [Vitaly] decided to fly out to the Philippines and join forces with another Kick streamer by the name of SlyKane who's a Filipino and actually is currently wanted, but this is the guy who filmed him."
Notably, SlyKane is recognized as the first verified Philippines IRL Kick streamer, and as of this writing, his channel has over 18,000 followers. On average, SlyKane's streams attract around 600 viewers. Vitaly's channel, meanwhile, was taken down by Kick amidst his arrest. Currently, the streamer's channel page displays a 404 error.

Atozy claimed that SlyKane was on the run and even streamed his whereabouts in the Philippines while allegedly evading the local authorities:

"...Cameraman SlyKane is now on the run. He apparently changed his hair color from pink to blue, I guess that'll really make him blend in. As I said previously he's currently wanted for questioning but the complete moron is spending his time IRL streaming. The dude is literally showing where he is on a live stream and I guess he's on the, 'on the run.'" (Timestamp - 4:05)

After Vitaly's arrest in the Philippines, SlyKane departed the country and began a new streaming series in Taiwan on April 25, 2025. The latter was last seen broadcasting from Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
