What happened at Mizkif's MMA event? Twitch streamer reveals a fighter got arrested after starting a brawl

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" hosted an MMA match at his Iron Forge gym in Austin, Texas on June 1, 2024. The match, named Melee II, was hosted by star-studded casters, namely Will "WillNeff", Phillip "EEvisu", and UFC fighter Renato Moicano. However, things went awry in the middle of a match, as a fight broke out between two fighters and their parties.

One of the MMA matches had just concluded after one of the fighters, Isnaurys Reyes, seen in the clip wearing blue gloves, tapped out against his red-gloved opponent, Hayden Briers. However, after the match was officially over, Reyes approached Briers, who was sitting on the ground, and allegedly inappropriately exposed himself in front of him. This led to a crowd forming between the two fighters, including the officials and both fighters' camps.

Fighter at Mizkif's MMA event gets arrested after allegedly indecently exposing himself inside the octagon

The MMA match between Reyes and Briers concluded when Reyes tapped out after Briers put in a guillotine choke. Many viewers speculated that the tap may have not been intended and that Reyes was frustrated at the mix-up.

Mizkif explains the outcome after the brawl (Image via REALMizkif/X)

As a subsequent brawl broke out between the two fighting parties, Matthew took to X to reveal that Reyes had been arrested for indecent exposure inside the octagon, and would have to face a suspension from fighting for six months. He wrote:

"Context. this fight happened, and the guy who lost whipped his d**k out in front of the audience, and was arrested. He is suspended from fighting for 6 months."

Mizkif co-owns the Iron Forge gym with fellow streamers such as Knut and Wake Wilder and often takes advantage of the establishment by using it as a venue to host events. He had even managed to set up a meet and greet for bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman at the Iron Forge gym in February 2024.

Melee II was also the second time an MMA event has been hosted there, with the first iteration taking place in February 2024. Mizkif is a huge MMA fan and had attended the UFC 300 card which took place in Nevada. The creator recalled his experience at the event, which he attended with fellow streamer Félix "xQc". He met many celebrities and during his interaction with Chris Pratt, he found out that the actor was familiar with his work. Further, he also had the opportunity to chat with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.