"How did they get this legend?" - Fans react as Ronnie Coleman visits Mizkif and Knut's Iron Forge Gym

Bodybuilding legend and eight-time Olympia champion Ronnie Coleman recently did a meet-and-greet at Twitch streamer Mizkif and Knut's Iron Forge Gym in Texas. During this, the American streamer could be seen walking up to the bodybuilding veteran, greeting him, and shaking his hand. Further, he introduced himself as "one of the owners" of the gym.

This interaction had netizens in disbelief, with many wondering how the streamer was able to make Ronnie come to his gym for a meet-and-greet event:

"Damn how did they get this legend..."

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

"That is so cool" - Fans react as Ronnie Coleman hosts a meet-and-greet at Mizkif and Knut's Iron Forge gym

Twitch streamers Matthew "Mizkif" and Knut opened their Iron Forge gym at the start of this year, revealing their major investment on January 8, 2024. The gym is no small affair, hosting a variety of dedicated sections such as a smoothie place, a lounge area, and even a dedicated live-streaming room.

He also recently gave a breakdown of the gym, stating that the gym costs approximately $40,000 per month to operate. Many online personalities and content creators also form part of the members of the gym, with Mizkif stating that a lot of the cost is subsidized "with OnlyFans models that come around" at the gym.

With Ronnie Coleman's visit to the gym, fans were ecstatic to see his interaction with Matthew and for them to share the small screen together. Netizens also pointed out the wholesome interaction between the two, calling Ronnie a "great dude":

"That is so cool. Ronnie is arguably the greatest to ever do it. What a goat"

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Many users speculated the resources it must have taken to make a big star, such as Ronnie Coleman coming to the gym, with some pointing out that he was there as part of an advertisement campaign for his products:

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

This is not the first time a major sports star has made an appearance at the gym. All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks was also seen training at the gym and was featured in Twitch star ExtraEmily's stream. To those unaware, he is a former AEW World Tag Team and FTW Champion.

As Emily greeted the wrestler with excitement, Ricky struck his signature pose, much to her delight. The wrestler then tried the chicken that Emily was holding on a plate, which she had made in the parking lot outside the gym.