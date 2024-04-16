"Chris Pratt knew who I was" - Mizkif opens up about his interaction with celebrities at UFC 300

Matthew “Mizkif”, co-owner and one of OTK’s content creators recently visited UFC 300, alongside fellow streamer xQc. During the event, he had the opportunity to meet quite a few celebrities, which he discussed on the stream. Among them were Chris Pratt, and briefly, Mark Zuckerburg. The interactions were pretty interesting, and he sat alongside some notable names, simply while watching the fights.

During a recent Twitch stream, Mizkif explained what it was like meeting these people and being fascinated that some of them even knew who he was. Without explaining he was a streamer, Matthew revealed something interesting about his Chris Pratt meeting:

“Chris Pratt knew who I was.”

Mizkif met several celebrities during UFC 300

(Clip begins at 1:21:35)

Perhaps the highlight of Mizkif’s evening at UFC 300, despite being in the company of individuals like Vivek Ramaswamy, was the streamer realizing that Chris Pratt knew who he was. Sitting alongside xQc, the Canadian streamer convinced Matthew to go talk to the famous actor.

At first, the OTK streamer claimed he wasn’t at all nervous about meeting famous people before describing how it took place:

“This was the best moment of my f**king life. Right here, what I’m about to say to you is not a joke, I’m not trolling, I swear to God, this all happened. I will call the CEO of Rumble and he will say the truth! This is real. Ready? So I’m a little nervous to meet Chris Pratt, I lied, I’m a little nervous to meet the man.”

It turns out that Chris Pratt, who received tickets to UFC 300 courtesy of Dana White, had seen Mizkif on YouTube in the past. The member of OTK informed his chat that he didn’t tell Chris Pratt that he was a streamer at all, before coming up to him and interacting. Regardless, the actor was familiar with Matthew’s work:

“So I walk up to him, while he’s done talking, ‘Hey man, nice to meet you, just want to say I really like your stuff.’ He goes ‘Yeah I know you.’ I’m not lying, I swear to God, I’m not lying. Chris Pratt said ‘I already know who you are.’ I’m not kidding. And I said ‘Where?’ and he said ‘I’ve seen you on YouTube.’"

Mizkif would continue chatting with Chris Pratt, who informed the streamer that he watches a good amount of YouTube, and had seen him before on the content platform. He discussed meeting other celebrities as well. His interaction with Mark Zuckerburg, as he described it, was incredibly awkward. Upon reaching out to shake Mark’s hand, the billionaire merely slapped his hand.

The second video also showed off a photo of him and Chris Pratt, where the actor asked Matthew if he wanted to meet Mark Zuckerburg. Apparently, the wristband on the streamer granted him access to Dana White’s private room at the event.

“Zuck walks in, with his wife. The celebrities, it’s like they made the Red Sea. They parted for the Zuck to walk through, with his lizard-like stature. Walks in with the most dead eyes I’ve ever seen in my f**king life, I thought he was doing a 30-hour Overwatch stream on Adderal.”

Mizkif told his chat that Mark Zuckerburg ignored everyone in the room, and went right to the bathroom. The streamer once again approached Mark Zuckerburg and thanked him for all the good things he does for humanity. The billionaire thanked him, which led to the streamer saying:

“Mark Zuckerburg said my name.”

The Twitch and Rumble streamer appeared to enjoy his time at the UFC 300 event but is never too far from controversy. In recent months, the content creator had a feud with Mitch Jones, who accused Matthew of assault.

