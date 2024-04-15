Marvel star Chris Pratt sends message to Dana White after attending UFC 300, weighs in on BMF title fight and Bo Nickal

After attending UFC 300, Hollywood megastar Chris Pratt thanked UFC CEO Dana White, offering his thoughts on the BMF title bout and Bo Nickal.

The milestone was inarguably the deepest card in UFC history, featuring numerous high-stakes clashes, as well as a litany of current and former champions. The tricentennial event was attended by a number of prominent figures, including some Hollywood celebrities.

Pratt was also in attendance. He recently took to X to thank White for providing tickets to the highly anticipated pay-per-view event. He also lauded Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway's BMF title fight and expressed pride in Nickal, writing:

''Epic night ringside @ufc 300. Thanks for the tickets Dana. Too many highlights to list. Holloway and Gaethje both BMF!! Proud of Jocko Athlete @NoBickal going 6 and 0.''

Gaethje was looking to defend his BMF title against Holloway in UFC 300's feature bout. After an action-packed five rounds, the duo locked horns in the center of the octagon for the last 10 seconds, slinging heavy leather, with 'Blessed' finding the knockout in the last second of the fight, delivering up one of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history.

Meanwhile, Nickal defeated Cody Brundage to extend his perfect record in the UFC. Coming into the fight as the biggest betting favorite in UFC history, the collegiate wrestling standout came out on top, but his performance left a lot to be desired.

In the main event, Alex Pereira defeated Jamahal Hill in the first round to retain his light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili prevailed over Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision to remain the strawweight queen.

Many UFC stars attended the star-studded UFC 300 pay-per-view

A number of UFC stars were present at UFC 300, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A few were joined by their coaches, while others by family members.

The recently posted video features UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and coach Tim Welch, UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko alongside coach/brother-in-law Pavel Fedotov, as well as UFC lightweight Michael Chandler and his wife, Brie Chandler, all reacting to Max Holloway's stunning KO win over Just Gaethje.

