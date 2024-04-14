UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: Full video highlights

UFC 300 witnessed a clash of titans in the light heavyweight division, with reigning champion Alex Pereira locking horns with former champion Jamahal Hill. Pereira, a two-division UFC champion and decorated kickboxer, aimed to solidify his dominance with a statement win in his first title defense.

'Poatan' boasts a highlight reel of knockouts against former champions like Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochakza, and Sean Strickland. Known for his devastating left hook, Pereira sought another explosive finish to silence any doubters remaining in the 205-pound weight class.

Standing across him in the octagon, Hill is a fighter hungry to reclaim the belt he vacated due to injury. Having risen through the ranks of Dana White's Contender Series, 'Sweet Dreams' boasts a resume filled with exciting victories against seasoned veterans like Glover Teixeira, Thiago Santos, and Johnny Walker.

Hill entered the fight focused on dethroning Pereira and re-establishing himself as the undisputed king of the light heavyweight division.

Check out the fight highlights for the UFC 300 main event below:

Hill greeted Pereria as he made his way into the octagon for his title defense:

The fight started with a dominant stance from the Brazilian champion as he landed an open left kick at his opponent:

'Poatan' took a groin shot from Hill. Referee Herb Dean initially stepped in to give Pereira time but the Brazilian went on with the fight.

A signature left hook floored 'Sweet Dreams' and the champ secured his win with a barrage of strikes before the referee put an end:

Pereira celebrated the KO with the famous Khaby Lame celebration:

Pereira successfully made his first title defense, beating former champion Jamahal Hill via knockout in the very first round of the fight:

Check out Alex Pereira's dance as he closes the historic night of UFC 300 in the perfect manner:

