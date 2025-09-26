What happened to TimTheTatman? Streamer gets emotional while talking about a health scare

Twitch and YouTube streamer Timothy &quot;TimTheTatman&quot; has disclosed that he had to go to the ER after being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, also known as &quot;AFib,&quot; and that his heart rate had to be reset via cardioversion. On September 25, 2025, a three-minute-seven-second video from TimTheTatman's recent livestream surfaced on X.In the clip, the FPS streamer described a night in which he experienced heart palpitations. After eventually visiting the hospital, Timothy discovered that his heart was beating at 170 beats per minute.He stated:&quot;At the urgent care, they hooked me up to an EKG. Doctor comes back to me, and he says, 'You're in AFib.' And I said, 'Okay.' And he goes, 'You need to go to the ER.' And we get there, they hook me up to everything. They hook me up, and my BPM is 170, and they start giving me some medication to try to bring my BPM down because, obviously, you can't be 170. Right? You can't. That's a very high number, and it's a very scary number.&quot;According to TimTheTatman, when the medications did not reduce his heartbeats per minute, doctors advised him to undergo cardioversion:&quot;So, they give me, like, two doses of this medicine, and it's just not coming down. And they go, 'We're going to have to do this thing called cardioversion, where they literally shock the heart. Basically, what AFib is, my understanding of it, is your heart is beating out of rhythm, and so, they were like, 'You can't be at 170.' The doctor and the nurses, by the way, were all great. And they were basically just like, 'Hey, here's what's going to happen - we're going to knock you out for one second, we're going to shock you, and you're going to come back. And your heart rate is going to be normal.'&quot;&quot;That was my wake-up call&quot; - TimTheTatman gets emotional while discussing his health scareTimTheTatman became emotional while discussing his emergency room visit, claiming that the health scare was &quot;his wake-up call.&quot; He elaborated:&quot;Listen, man, sometimes in life, I think, god kind of hits you with a wake-up call, and I think that was my wake-up call. It was... I don't want to get emotional with y'all, sorry. Phew... it was, obviously, a lot of emotions. You know?&quot;Twitch star and TimTheTatman's friend, Tyler &quot;Ninja,&quot; has commented on the 35-year-old's health update by writing &quot;God is good 🙏🏻 love you Timmy,&quot; in his X post.