What did HasanAbi say about 9/11? Zohran Mamdani calls streamer's comments "objectionable and reprehensible"

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker has consistently aligned himself with 33-year-old New York State Representative Zohran Mamdani. In multiple streams across his channel, Piker has pitched Mamdani to be the favorite in the New York mayoral election, which is scheduled for November 4, 2025. On October 16, Mamdani, during the mayoral debate, which featured Mamdani and two other candidates, namely Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, touched on HasanAbi's 2019 comment on the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack in New York. For context, in a Twitch stream in August 2019, Hasan claimed the country &quot;deserved&quot; the 9/11 tragedy, saying:&quot;America deserved 9/11, dude. F**k it, I'm sayin' it. We f**kin' totally brought it on ourselves, dude, holy sh*t. We did, we f**kin' did.&quot;Zohran Mamdani condemns Hasan Pikers &quot;America deserved 911&quot; comment byu/Ignignokt_DGAF inLivestreamFailDuring the mayoral debate, Mamdani condemned HasanAbi's 2019 statement, calling it &quot;objectionable and reprehensible&quot;:&quot;I find the comments Hasan made on 9/11 to be objectionable and reprehensible.&quot;Hasan responded, saying:&quot;No! Zohran... I knew it was going to happen; he actually was pretty nice about it.&quot;Notably, Hasan interviewed Mamdani during a stream in April 2025, where the latter took the streamer around his favorite eateries in New York. Looking at HasanAbi's response to his 2019 comments on the 9/11 attackIn a May 2023 podcast episode on The Iced Coffee Hour show, HasanAbi looked back at his 2019 remarks and mentioned how frightening the experience was for him overall:&quot;I remember being f**king terrified... I remember thinking, 'I'm so f**king, I'm killed, I'm gonna be murdered.'&quot;Additionally, he clarified that his statements never intended to say that the mass loss of life during the attack was deserved, but rather that America's past political decisions resulted in the attack:&quot;Yes, I never meant that the 3,000 people that died on 9/11 deserved to die, that's f**king ridiculous. I was simply talking about America's chickens coming home to roost... This is something that every American kinda understands and recognizes... we constantly f**ked their sh*t up over there, eventually some of those guys are going to come back and do a little bit of whiplash...&quot; In other news, Hasan addressed the situation after videos related to the CollarGate controversy went viral, referring to those involved as &quot;weird stalkers demonstrating their mental illness.&quot;