HasanAbi's Twitch bans: Exploring how many times and why political streamer got banned from platform

Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker is recognized as one of the platform's leading political commentators. Some also recognize the streamer as a controversial figure, perhaps now more than ever. For context, during a stream on October 7, 2025, Piker allegedly shocked his dog, Kaya, with a shock collar after she moved slightly off her designated platform.The controversy was later dubbed &quot;CollarGate&quot; and incited a wave of backlash against the creator, with some accusing him of animal abuse and asking for him to be banned on Twitch. Overall, HasanAbi has seen seven suspensions on Twitch, according to StreamerBans, which started tracking his suspensions in July 2019. Hasan began his career on the platform in 2018 and has been a relatively consistent streamer for over seven years.Looking back at some of HasanAbi's notable Twitch bansHasanAbi's first suspension was reportedly overturned in seconds. His second, in July, happened after he 'interacted with his streaming equipment while driving.' The ban lasted seven days, and he resumed streaming immediately afterward.In December 2021, his fourth Twitch ban occurred due to his use of the word &quot;cracker.&quot; After the ban, in a YouTube video titled &quot;So I Got Banned...&quot; the streamer touched on his suspension, saying:&quot;Yeah, I know, it hurts your feelings most likely. Okay? And sometimes it can be misappropriated or misused. But ultimately, it's not the same as the hateful, bigoted slur. That's the whole point! Hateful, bigoted slurs without historic or contemporary oppression are just memeable or beanie words, okay? They're making you feel bad!&quot;In December 2022, a year later, HasanAbi received his fifth suspension, after Censored.tv sent him a copyright strike after he reacted to their content, sharing it live. In 2025, he received two bans. The first, in March 2025, resulted from an untimely remark against U.S. Senator Rick Scott relating to the Medicare fraud during a livestream, where he said:&quot;If you cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott! Okay? You wouldn't make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida, Rick Scott, you wouldn't make him a prominent part of the Republican Party.&quot;Later, in May, he was suspended for &quot;improper handling of terrorist propaganda,&quot; specifically for covering the motives of the DC museum shooting, including reading the shooter’s manifesto. This incident marks his latest ban on Twitch.In other news, HasanAbi had addressed the shock collar allegations in a TikTok video, stating that &quot;the greatest antidote to slander is observable reality.&quot;