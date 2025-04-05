What is IShowSpeed's Chinese name? Popular YouTuber teases Japan stream during China tour

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has been given a special nickname in China, which the locals have adopted and have since begun associating the streamer with on Chinese social media. The streamer is nicknamed "Hyperthyroidist" in China, apparently due to his large eyes and behaviorisms, which supposedly resemble an individual with the condition.

IShowSpeed has also adopted the same name on Chinese social media websites as it allows local fans to find him easily. The streamer's handle on Bilibili, a Chinese social media app is the same as well.

Notably, IShowSpeed has been quickly gaining popularity on the Chinese internet, gaining over 45 million views on his broadcast in Shanghai, which was uploaded on Weibo. Another video showcasing Speed trying out a local dish has attained over 19 million views on Weibo.

IShowSpeed teases next potential IRL stream in Japan

While Speed has stated that he would be visiting Mongolia after his multi-week-long IRL streaming tour of China, the 20-year-old streamer seems to have added yet another country to his roster for IRL broadcasts.

The streamer has previously visited many regions of Asia, including South East Asian countries such as the Phillippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and others, alongside South Korea as well. Furthermore, Speed has visited South America, the majority of Europe, and Australia as well as New Zealand.

As mentioned in a post made by the streamer on April 5, he may potentially be visiting Japan for an IRL tour of the country. Speed wrote in his post:

"Japan after china?????????"

Popular Chinese singer Wowkie Zhang, who is known for singing Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony, recently stated that he would be collaborating with IShowSpeed during an upcoming broadcast. The two are expected to meet, with Zhang announcing their "arrangement" in a livestream of his own after being promoted by viewers.

