10 viral videos that skyrocketed IShowSpeed's popularity

Darren "IShowSpeed" is YouTube's biggest IRL (in real life) streamer. From meeting big-name athletes to collaborating with the biggest names in the creator scene, Speed has done it all. His virality mostly comes from his over-the-top and often animated reactions.

Since emerging as one of the top names in the online scene, the streamer has managed to garner some click-worthy and viral moments; some of these have accrued millions of views and likes. This article will explore 10 Speed videos that blew up the internet.

YouTube star IShowSpeed's 10 most viral moments online

1) Speed meets Cristiano Ronaldo

IShowSpeed has long desired to meet his favorite footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. The streamer finally got a chance to meet him on June 17, 2023, after Portugal's international match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was Ronaldo's teammate, Rafael Leao, who helped arrange the meeting for the streamer. The video of their first ever meeting is on YouTube and has over 23 million views.

2) Pikachu firework incident

IShowSpeed lights fireworks inside his room (Image via YouTube/@Live Speedy)

As part of the 4th of July celebrations in 2022, IShowSpeed decided it would be a good idea to light some fireworks inside his streaming room. One particular Pikachu-themed firework ended up sparking up more than he had anticipated. The situation could've been potentially hazardous. Fortunately, the fire department was called as a precautionary measure.

Watch the clip here.

3) Five Nights at Freddy’s flashing incident

Speed accidentally exposed himself while playing FNaF (Image via YouTube/@Speed Universe)

Back in August 2023, while streaming the horror game Five Nights at Freddy's, Speed had a jumpscare to one of the characters (Chica). However, the streamer also ended up flashing his privates in front of 25K live viewers. The shocking moment spread like wildfire, with Speed later describing his disturbing experience.

4) Jumping over speeding cars

IShowSpeed jumping over two speeding cars (Image via YouTube/@IShowSpeed)

There's no doubt that Speed is incredibly athletic. His signature backflips have gained viral attention. The streamer put his athleticism to the test by leaping over moving cars. In August 2024, he livestreamed this daring stunt in front of thousands of viewers, successfully jumping over two speeding cars - a McLaren and a Lamborghini.

Watch the clip here.

5) IShowSpeed penalty miss

In September 2023, Speed was invited to play in the Sidemen Charity Match. During the second half, he had the chance to take a penalty that could have ended his goal drought. However, he comically mishit the shot, making it an easy save for JJ "KSI." The UK YouTuber then celebrated by doing the iconic "Siuu" right in front of him.

6) Viral World Cup song

Speed's viral World Cup song in November 2022 (Image via YouTube/IShowSpeed)

Just before the World Cup took place in Qatar, IShowSpeed paid tribute to the tournament by releasing a song titled World Cup. The track went viral, thanks to its catchy beat and Speed’s occasional mispronunciations of country names. The music video became his second most-viewed video on YouTube, amassing over 173 million views.

Watch the clip here.

7) WrestleMania XL appearance

Speed faced an RKO from Randy Orton (Image via YouTube/@WWE)

Dressed as a blue Prime bottle, Speed made his first major WWE appearance during Night 2 of WWE's WrestleMania XL (April 7, 2024). He tried confronting Randy Orton during one of the matches. This prompted "the Viper" to respond with a kick, and then eventually with an RKO on the announcer's table, leaving Speed with a stiff neck.

Watch the clip here.

8) Kylie Lip Challenge

Speed's Kylie Lip Challenge gone wrong (Image via YouTube/@Live Speedy)

During a stream in September 2022, IShowSpeed attempted the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge. This involved placing a suction cup over the lips to create a vacuum, which would result in plum lips. However, Speed kept the cup on for 15 minutes, resulting in his lips being swollen, far larger than intended. The video on YouTube has over 29 million views.

Watch the clip here.

9) Royal Rumble 2025 debut

Speed had his official in-ring debut at the 2025 Royal Rumble (February 1, 2025). After Akira Tozawa was injured, Speed was called in as a last-minute replacement. Upon entering the match, he teamed up with Bron Breakker to eliminate Otis. However, Breakker later turned on him, delivering a devastating spear that sent Speed flying, before ultimately eliminating him from the match.

10) Sidemen Charity Match 2025 winning penalty

Speed's winning penalty against xQc (Image via YouTube/@Speedy Boykins)

Speed's footballing woes finally came to an end on March 8, 2025, when he played in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. During the game, he scored his first-ever goal via a penalty. After a 9-9 draw (FT), the match went to shootouts. This was Speed's moment of redemption - he stepped up and scored the winning penalty, securing the victory for his team.

Watch the clip here.

