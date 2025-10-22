  • home icon
What did Ludwig say about Mizkif? Former says he made "incredibly damaging video" about latter

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Oct 22, 2025 12:42 GMT
Ludwig speaks on Mizkif (Images via Getty)
Ludwig speaks on Mizkif (Images via Getty)

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren recently went through his YouTube video catalog and touched on a now-private September 2022 upload, titled "TWITCH IS COLLAPSING." In the video, Ludwig criticized his fellow platform member, Matthew "Mizkif," following a public altercation between the latter and streamer Trainwreckstv.

For context, in September 2022, drama ignited under an Asmongold X post, where Twitch was called out for not banning ItsSliker, who confessed to scamming people to enable his gambling escapades. Trainwreckstv, who is often recognized for his gambling streams on Stake.com, responded, saying:

"Because your pals decided it was in their best interest to use & platform the very person that scammed everyone for his horse racing & tennis bets to somehow twist it and wager their war against me, and we both know deep down why the insecure little man is doing this."
Many assumed Trainwreckstv's "insecure little man" reference pointed to Mizkif, who later responded to the former's post, offering a counter in a now-deleted response:

"If we're going to deplatform people for scamming others shouldn't we have banned for jolt coin a few years back?"

Trainwreckstv then responded, leveling allegations of sexual assault against Mizkif:

"are you going to send maya and mitch to railroad and blackmail me like you did those girls to cover up all those sexual assaults you f*king scum bag..."
Ludwig recapped this incident in his September 2022 video, calling out Mizkif. Now, in October 2025, he revisited this video and suggested that it should have never been uploaded in the first place:

"I made a video about it that was incredibly damaging. It was just not at all based in fact."

"These videos have no research to them": Ludwig condemns his video on the Trainwreckstv and Mizkif situation

In addition, Ludwig mentioned that Trainwreckstv's allegations were "totally debunked," and that he did not conduct adequate research before covering the subject:

"You don't have facts when you make a video based on Tweets that are completely made up... These videos have no research to them. These videos are aggregates of what is available to see online."

Overall, the streamer took down his 2022 review of the situation and chalked it up to nothing more than "slop drama."

In the same stream, Ludwig also went through a February 2024 upload, which was taken down after Twitch's HasanAbi criticized it.

Edited by Vishnu Menon
