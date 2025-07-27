What is MrBeast Lab? MrBeast releases trailer for his upcoming animated show

YouTube's most-subscribed content creator, Jimmy &quot;MrBeast,&quot; has announced that he will be releasing a new animated show, titled MrBeast Lab, in the coming months. A trailer for the show was shared on X via Jimmy's official account, gaining over 972,000 views within hours of being uploaded on July 27, 2025.The trailer showcases Jimmy alongside his signature blue, animated bipedal panther, which is widely recognized as his mascot and is featured on the logos for his YouTube and social media channels. The pair seems to be the protagonists of the story, with them fighting against &quot;Shadow Monsters,&quot; which serve as the primary antagonists of the show.In his X post, MrBeast revealed that he had been working on the show for a while now, and that it is now set to release in October of this year (2025):&quot;Been working on this animated show for a while, 'MrBeast Lab' drops in October :D&quot;MrBeast to release his new animated show titled MrBeast Lab in October 2025MrBeast has made a name for himself through his expansive range of content. He often uploads challenge and game-show-esque videos on his main YouTube channel, while videos related to his charitable endeavours are uploaded on his Beast Philanthropy channel. In 2024, Jimmy also released his very own show, titled Beast Games, which was made in collaboration with Amazon's Prime Video.Now, the YouTuber seems to have set his eyes on using animation as a medium for his new show, with him explaining the new show's storyline within the trailer itself. He said:&quot;Welcome to MrBeast Lab. A hundred levels of unhinged science that I'm using to fight the Shadow Monsters suddenly attacking our world!... Every experiment is designed to create the fiercest creatures for the battles ahead.&quot;Further details on the show, as well as the exact date it will be released on in October, are awaited from Jimmy.In other news, IShowSpeed recently stated that he was interested in purchasing a football club in Major League Soccer, claiming that he would potentially do so a few decades into the future. MrBeast has since responded to Speed, stating that he is ready to invest in a club now instead of waiting for the future.