Who is Fannita? Sidemen Inside USA participant receives backlash for her actions

On September 10, 2025, social media influencer and TikTok creator Fannita Leggett was announced to be part of Sidemen Inside's latest USA-based season, which released its first four episodes on September 21. After the release, Inside fans across the internet have expressed their disappointment with Leggett as a contestant on the show.User @Macaron2128831 shared a post within the &quot;KSI Twitter&quot; community on X, comparing Fannita to previous Sidemen Inside contestants, and said:&quot;Manrika and Whitney were not nearly as bad as she is. Immature mf who thinks she's the boss of everyone. Spends over 50k and admits she's the biggest spender, yet sh*ts on max for spending and gets offended when he calls her out. Worst person here for sure.&quot; @abcdefgh0070014 chimed in, echoing the sentiments regarding the TikTok creator's spending and also mentioning her treatment of a fellow contestant, streamer Sketch:&quot;This person wasted all the money, but when it came time for a confrontation, she made Max feel guilty. The way she treated Sketch after he eliminated her was frustrating, and she pushed everyone to go against Sketch. Honestly, she's really c*nt and f**k of b**ch.&quot;Please let me know when Fannita gets voted off byu/pumpkinpie4zaynmalik inSidemenOn the r/Sidemen subreddit, u/pumpkinpie4zaynmalik asked their fellow Sidemen Inside community members to notify them about when Fannita is voted off:&quot;Can someone let me know what episode Fannita leaves, because I genuinely cannot stand her. I’m not talking about right now on the show bc I haven’t started watching, but I actually started following her years ago when she blew up on TikTok. However, when she went on Ozempic and started losing weight, it all went to her head.&quot; Others like @Syedquest09, mentioned StephenTries's absence as a narrator this time around and called for Leggett's removal:&quot;No Stephen tries filling in the silences and narrating is so missed. Get Fannita out. She'd deada*s banish women if she spoke to men, chill out lady tf.&quot;Sidemen Inside USA officially releases on September 21, 2025 Inside USA's first four episodes are currently live on Netflix. Episode four ended on a cliffhanger with three contestants, including Aisha Mian, Sydney Thomas, and Fannita, deliberating whether to vote for Alissa Violet or Bre Tiesi to be eliminated.Fans can catch episodes four to seven of Sidemen Inside USA on September 24 and the final two episodes on September 28.