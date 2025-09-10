  • home icon
  Sidemen Inside USA: List of confirmed participants

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 10, 2025 06:30 GMT
Sidemen Inside USA (Image via x.com/sidemeninside)

The participants for Sidemen Inside USA are slowly being revealed. For those unaware, Inside is a reality show hosted by the popular UK YouTuber collective, Sidemen. It pits prominent streamers, content creators, internet personalities, and influencers against one another in a series of challenges for a grand prize of £1,000,000.

On August 31, 2025, Sidemen officially announced that Inside USA will premiere on Netflix on September 21, 2025, featuring 12 participants, with Roberto "Fanum" and Rachell "Valkyrae" as the hosts.

Beginning September 8, 2025, Sidemen began revealing the roster for Inside USA, revealing two participants per day. As of this writing, the following personalities have been confirmed to participate:

  • Kylie "Sketch" (Twitch streamer)
  • Bre Tiesi (Instagram influencer and model)
  • Jay Cinco (Musician and YouTuber)
  • Sydney Thomas (Viral internet personality who appeared as the ring girl during the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match)

An alleged list of participants for Sidemen Inside USA has surfaced on social media

On September 9, 2025, X user @fearedbuck posted an alleged list of all participants in Sidemen Inside USA. The list, which includes the four individuals mentioned above, has not been officially validated or confirmed by Sidemen.

According to X user @fearedbuck, the following individuals are participating in the first season of Inside USA:

  1. Dwight Howard
  2. Pokimane
  3. Alissa Violet
  4. Sketch
  5. Zach Justice
  6. Sydney Thomas
  7. Jay Cinco
  8. Aisha Mian
  9. Bri Tiesi
  10. Max Fosh
  11. Fannita Leggett
  12. Mark Estes
KSI says Sidemen Inside USA is going to be the "best season ever"

On the same day (September 9, 2025), X user @OPiece1224 quote-tweeted @FearedBuck's post about the alleged list of participants for Inside USA on Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI's" X Community. They wrote:

"This s**t is awful and so was S2 S1 was special and it will be missed 🕊️"
KSI responded to @OPiece1224's remarks by claiming that Sidemen Inside USA will be the "best season ever":

"It’s the best season ever. Trust me"
Back in March 2025, Sketch and Imane "Pokimane" announced that they would both be taking a break from content creation. The situation sparked speculation among fans, with many believing that they were taking part in Inside USA.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

