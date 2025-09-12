Who are Zach Justice and Aisha Mian? Everything to know about Sidemen Inside USA contestants

The USA edition of Sidemen Inside is officially scheduled for a September 21, 2025, release, and, like the previous two seasons, the cast has been entirely revamped. Season 3 of the show will feature two new entries: Zach Justice and Aisha Mian, both social media influencers and content creators with considerable followings online.Zach Justice initially became popular after clips from his podcast, Dropouts, caught traction online. Further, his YouTube channel, which has over 1.1 million subscribers, is home to his infamous blind dating content. The greatest hits from his catalog include &quot;Blind Dating My Ex with a Therapist,&quot; &quot;Blind Dating Girls with Their Moms,&quot; and &quot;Blind Dating: Trevor Wallace vs Zach Justice.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Dropouts, his collaborations with prominent female influencers like Tara Yummy and Quenlin Blackwell have garnered millions of views.Aisha Mian, on the other hand, is an American social media influencer, content creator, and actress. She also happened to collaborate with Justice on a few of his Blind Dating challenges. Another part of her brand includes her joint YouTube channel, named &quot;MianTwins,&quot; with her sister, Azra, which is home to a variety of content like vlogs, makeup tutorials, lifestyle videos, challenge videos, and more.Currently, MianTwins has about 370,000 subscribers on YouTube. On Instagram, Aisha has over 1.1 million followers. Looking at the members of Inside: USA's cast so far Apart from Justice and Mian, who are Inside's latest joinees, the show has announced eight other creators who will be taking part.Two of these members are streamers Fanum and Valkyrae, who will be acting as the show's hosts, a role previously played by core Sidemen members.Continuing with the trend of streamers, Sketch and Jay Cinco will be competing. In March 2025, Sketch played on the YouTube Allstars team in the Sidemen charity match. The game went to penalties, and the streamer made a crucial save, leading to the Allstars' victory.To round up the cast, four social media influencers, namely Bre Tiesi, Sydney Thomas, Fannita, and Mark Estes, will be joining Inside. In other news, the Sidemen charity match raised over £4.7 million for three charitable organizations.