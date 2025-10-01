Who is FeelsSunnyMan? Kai Cenat’s channel moderator becomes one of Twitch’s top earners

Streamer and Twitch moderator FeelsSunnyMan is a moderator for other streamers online. He was pivotal in the viewer experience for Cenat's latest streaming event, Mafiathon 3, which concluded on September 30, 2025. On multiple occasions throughout Mafiathon 3, Cenat was heard calling out to Sunny to start interactive challenges, change overlays, or moderate the chatbox.

Most recently, in September 2025, Sunny broke Twitch's top 50 in terms of active subscriptions. Throughout the month, the 27-year-old streamed himself moderating Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 event, and in the process, he gained over 12,000 subscribers. As of this writing, FeelsSunnyMan holds the number 52 spot on the list.

Sunny's insider look at one of Twitch's biggest events of all time reportedly earned him over $50,000 in subscription revenue. Apart from moderating, Sunny works on clipping prominent broadcast moments, enabling a quicker turnaround on social media clips.

It should be noted that, according to the streamer's Twitch bio, none of his earnings come directly from moderating Kai's streams:

"I dont get paid to mod for kai."

Kai Cenat's channel is not the end-all be-all for Sunny's moderation realm. Starting October 1, 2025, he is all set to work on FaZe Clan's highly anticipated subathon.

Who else does FeelsSunnyMan moderate for?

Apart from Kai, Sunny moderates the chatboxes for the following streamers as well:

Jynxzi

Duke

StableRonaldo

JasonTheWeen

PlaqueBoyMax

Sketch

Silky

Ray

Tylil

Adapt

Rug

Kaysan

AMP

Cinna

DeshaeFrost

DDG

Skaijackson

Rakai

Lacy

Cookinwitkya

Davis

A total of 21 streamers use FeelsSunnyMan's services. His most viewed clip came from when he reacted to a Streamer University incident, where a student-streamer was injured during a water gun fight. When the incident happened, Sunny was moderating Deshae Frost's chatbox.

In other news, Kai Cenat made history by officially becoming the first Twitch streamer to surpass one million active subscribers during his Mafiathon 3.

