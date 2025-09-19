Who is Koyful? Fans call Apex Legends pro Jasontheween's "craziest doppleganger"

  • home icon
By Vishnu Menon
Modified Sep 19, 2025 15:30 GMT
Koyful is well-known in the Apex Legends scene (Image via Apex Legends Global Series)
Apex Legends professional Israel "Koyful" is a nineteen-year-old Apex Legends professional who currently plays for Shopify Rebellion. Recently, netizens have been drawing comparisons between the professional gamer and popular Twitch streamer, Jason "Jasonthween," claiming the two bear striking resemblances, appearance-wise.

User @Travvis25 on X shared two photos of the American/Korean professional gamer, with his hair dyed similar to Jason's iconic dirty blonde, and said:

"yea this is Jason's twin 😭😭"

Israel was also recently recognized for having the "most kills, K/D, and damage of the day" in the "Apex Legends Global Series Player of the Week" announcement. User @kaydsummers reposted Israel's achievement, which featured a photo of the gamer, saying:

"This is the craziest doppelganger I’ve EVER seen 😭😭"

@octodrine chimed in, saying:

"Why does Koyful look like a normal jasontheween?"

@prollyleanin continued with the doppleganger trend and said:

"Why am I seeing so many [Jasontheween] doppelgängers on my TL"

Ludwig reacts to Koyful's "Player of the Week" achievement

Shopify Rebellion was founded in February 2021 by Shopify, with its first division in StarCraft II created under CEO Tobias Lütke's leadership. In January 2025, the organization merged with Moist Esports, an esports team created by Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr., with Ludwig Ahgren as co-owner, bringing both Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL on board as co-owners of Shopify Rebellion.

This merger combined Moist Esports' rosters across games like Apex Legends, Rocket League, and Smash into Shopify Rebellion, consolidating team members and expanding its competitive agenda.

Twitch streamer Ludwig reacted to Koyful's "Player of the Week" title and shouted out Rebellion:

"Shopify rebellion stays winning."

Notably, in the ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025 Group Stage, Shopify Rebellion placed 3rd among six series with 160 points.

In other news, Jasontheween reportedly unfollowed singer-songwriter D4vd on Instagram amid growing controversy after authorities identified a decomposed body found in his Tesla as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

