Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best weapons to use

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 was released recently and integrated some new weapon changes. While most of the arsenal remains untouched, a few of the guns received some nerfs and buffs to improve the playing field and avoid stale metas. Aside from the abilities of the characters, weapons are the primary way to engage in fights in EA’s battle royale. That said, some of the guns feature more effectiveness and make their way into the meta loadouts.

This article will highlight the best weapons you can use in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The list in this article is not ranked.

What are the best weapons in Apex Legends Season 26?

Here is a quick overview of the best weapons for Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2:

1) Bocek

Bocek in EA's Battle Royale (Image via EA)

The Bocek is undoubtedly one of the stronger weapons in the game after it returned to the ground loot pool. Its ability to charge up and shoot explosive arrows makes it lethal. However, it is also quite difficult to master due to its single-shot nature. Fortunately, the devs have provided a few buffs that increase the arrow nock time and improve the overall hipfire spread.

With the removal of helmets from the game, the Bocek can truly shine when you hit critical headshots on enemies. It is best used as a ranged weapon and can be carried alongside an SMG or a Shotgun.

2) Havoc

Havoc Energy Assault Rifle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Havoc had maintained an almost unbeatable meta in some of the past seasons. The new update brings back the Turbocharger Hop-Up as a locked feature to this energy-ammo weapon that can be eventually unlocked by dealing damage. Once the Hop-Up is available for use, you can utilize its high damage rounds alongside minimal bullet drop when participating in medium-range skirmishes.

The Havoc is also usable for close-range situations, but the hipfire spread can be difficult to control at times.

3) 30-30 Repeater

30-30 Repeater Marksman weapon (Image via EA)

The 30-30 Repeater is great for medium and some long-distance gunfights. It has the ability to shoot consecutively or charge shots during ADS. The new update brought a small nerf that increases the amount of damage needed to unlock the Skullpiercer Hop-Up. However, you can choose to farm damage from a distance and unlock the item before the final zones start closing in.

This weapon is not suitable for close-range gunfights, and you would benefit from carrying automatic weapons like Assault Rifles, SMGs, or LMGs with it. The effectiveness of this gun can drop in the later rounds, where you may need to swap it for a close-range oriented weapon.

4) Spitfire

Spitfire LMG in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Spitfire is a choice for players who prefer extending in fights. The larger magazine and lower recoil of this Light Machine Gun make it possible for you to continuously suppress enemies from a safe distance. This gun is great for taking down enemy teams in the open or holding choke areas on the map. However, the fire rate is comparatively lower than that of other weapons in the game.

The Spitfire is ideal for medium-range combat and can even perform well in some close-range scenarios. However, it is best to carry a Shotgun, like the Peacekeeper, in the loadout to deal with anyone who pushes up to take close-range fights.

5) Sentinel

Sentinel Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Sentinel is a capable Sniper Rifle that can be used to cripple enemies from long distances. The weapon can be charged to deal high damage across the map and catch enemies off-guard. It is best to use this gun to initiate fights as it can knock down opponents with a few well-placed shots. However, you may need to play around with the scopes to figure out which type of magnification pairs best with your playstyle.

The Sentinel does not have the ability to take close-range fights. Moreover, you may need to swap the scope on the weapon for a smaller optic during late zones to better fit the situation. Carrying an SMG or a Shotgun on the side can complete a balanced loadout.

