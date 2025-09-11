All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2

The numerous Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 will definitely impact the character meta within the title. Legends like Seer, Mad Maggie, who have not enjoyed as much playtime as other aggressive characters, like Ash, have been buffed with the latest update.It is going to be interesting to see how the new meta evolves with these Legend changes. In this article, we will explore all the different Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2. Read below to know more. Exploring all the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2Here's a detailed look at the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2:AshAbilitiesPassive: Predator's Pursuit: Increased dash cooldown to 12s (was 8s)Dash gives less of a boost when not dashing in the direction you're movingTactical: Arc Snare breaks more easily, base duration now 6s (was 8s)Less pulling strengthDoesn't deal extra damage to shieldsUpgradesLevel 2 Dual Breach &amp; Marked for Death: RemovedNEW Longer Reach: Increases Phase Breach range by 25mNEW Ultimate Cooldown: Reduces Phase Breach cooldown by 30sDev Note: Despite nerfs in recent patches, Ash has stayed at the top of the pack and we want to bring her back in line with the rest of the squad. In particular, a longer cooldown on her dash alongside Dual Breach’s removal should make it easier to punish Ash’s misplays.Read more: Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes: Wildcard Wild Iron, New event items, balance updates, and moreCausticNox GasDamage from gas ramps up more slowly, increases every 2 ticks (was every tick)Removed aim punch when taking damageDev Note: Caustic’s recent improvements succeeded in bringing him back into the meta, but there were a couple places we wanted to tamp down to make the gas more forgiving to deal with.Mad Maggie AbilitiesTactical: Riot DrillFiring animation sped up by 10%Drill now comes out immediately after releasing the button (was delayed by a few frames)Ultimate: Wrecking BallThrow animation sped up 25%Wrecking Ball is now more reliable at moving around/over obstaclesExplosions deal up to 25 damage (was up to 20)Reduced lifetime to 7s (was 10s)Speed pads increase movement speed for 3.5s (was 2s)Speed pads give fortified buff for the duration, doesn’t stack with already fortified LegendsSpeed pads last 20s (was 60s)Speed pads deactivate 6s for the player using it after being usedSpeed pads no longer drop from the final explosionUpgradesLevel 2: Shots Shots Shots: RemovedNEW Gun running: Passive movement speed increase also works with SMGs and PistolsFire Ball: Now drops magma patches along the ground as it moves and Mad Maggie takes 50% less fire damage from all sourcesDev Note: Mad Maggie was effective in certain circumstances, but we wanted to give her a bit more reliability and team utility to compete against other Legends. It’s now easier to get both her Tac and Ult to go where you want them to go. The fortified speed pads give her and her squad stronger options to both push and rotate. And the new Gunrunning upgrade allows her to have more flexibility in the close-range weapons that she can use effectively.Check out: All weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2SeerAbilitiesPassive: Heart SeekerLong View upgrade now permanent, increasing range for Passive + Tac to 75m (was 50m)Now one constant heartbeat instead of differing beats for each enemyUI and audio pulse to indicate when the heartbeat scans happenDirectional waveforms are now taller or shorter depending on whether the enemy is close or far from where you are aimingImproved UI visibilityTactical: Focus of AttentionReduced weapon holster time by 60% when activating Tac with a gun outScanning someone with Tac now gives Seer a speed boost for 4sScan duration increased to 4s (was 2.5), slow duration to 1s (was 0.5s), and silence duration reduced to 2.5s (was 8s)Cooldown reduced to 20s (was 30s)Increased delay before the scan goes off to 1s (was 0.7s)VFX adjusted including extra clarity on AOE effects that let you know where the scan will hitUltimate: ExhibitArtist's Reach upgrade now permanent, increased throw range to ~50m (was 15m)Sphere radius increased to 38m (was 34m)Seer gains enhanced jumping and ADS hover while inside any ExhibitAdded threat indicator within 15m of the center that enemies will seeAdjusted throw's pitch while aiming so you don't have to aim as far up to get longer throwsUpgradesLevel 2: Artist’s Reach: removed in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 (improved and added to base kit)Ultimate Cooldown: removedNEW Lasting Beats: enemies who leave the dome have their locations shown for 5sNEW Home Base: Tac recharges 4x as fast in your Exhibit sphereLevel 3Long View: removed (added to base kit)NEW Energizing Focus: regen 25 shields when hitting an enemy with TacSplit Focus: no longer has a downsideDev Note: It’s time to bring Seer back into the meta. He’s been popular before, but that strength usually came at the cost of being extremely frustrating to play against. We’re aiming to have Seer be fun to play with more in-combat power, while avoiding some of the issues that made him feel oppressive as an opponent.SparrowAbilitiesTactical: Tracker Dart: Tracking duration now 12s (was 15)New VFX when aiming to show if your dart will activate a nearby Enemy Scan BeaconUltimate: Stinger BoltBolt health now 400 (was 550)Bolt’s pulsing now slows Sparrow and his allies, not just enemiesAdjusted the animations when aiming Stinger Bolt to make it easier to see the trajectoryUpgradesLevel 2: Extra Traps: now gives 1 additional trap in world (was 2)Dev Note: Sparrow’s continued popularity surfaced some frustrating elements to his kit in Apex Legends. His Stinger Bolt should now be easier to take down with 1 or 2 people, while his tracking should no longer lock opponents down for too long. We also included a couple of QOL improvements related to aiming his abilities.That's everything that you need to know about the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2.