Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update: Teaming, Aimbots, Anti Recoil, and more

Apex Legends Anti-Cheat has recently received some new updates, and the developers provided new information in an official blog post. The website contains quite a lot of data and key points about EA’s ongoing efforts to reduce the number of cheaters in the game. It also includes different factors that the devs consider when investigating matches and categorizing matches.
This article will highlight the recent Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update in the latest blog.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Apex Legends Anti-Cheat: Priorities, total account bans, and more
The official blog post for Apex Legends Anti-Cheat covers a wide range of items that fall under the umbrella of removing cheaters from the game. However, the current priority for the anti-cheat software lies in rooting out the following:
- Teaming: The devs indicated that new tools have significantly helped to reduce the number of cases for Teaming. The estimated drop in report rates was revealed to be around 33%. This system will likely stay in effect to create a fair and enjoyable gameplay experience.
- Third-party Bots: New gameplay indicators are supposedly being used to detect cheaters spawning bots within a match to progress faster. Devs also highlighted that a new Bot Detection model is being developed to ensure future detection of any such activities.
- Aimbots and Anti Recoil: Aimbots and Anti Recoil are two of the biggest problems in almost every online multiplayer shooter title. This is also one of the highest priority parts of the detection team, and the devs are likely in the process of developing newer models to detect such cheats.
Also read: Apex Legends Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weapon
It is important to note that the Apex Legends Anti-Cheat will likely receive constant updates as the developers take more player feedback. One of the biggest in-game changes was seen in May 2025 when the game introduced additional options in the reporting menu. Fans can expect that all of the credible data is collected and reviewed to bolster the game’s defenses.
The official blog came with new informational images that showcased massive ban numbers across supported platforms. The recent Season 25 Split has already accumulated a whopping 57,250 bans. However, it is important to note that this number represents both permanent and temporary account bans.
Fans can check out the official website for more information about Apex Legends Anti-Cheat. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- How to claim Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops
- Ash tops pick rate chart in Apex Legends Season 26 despite Caustic and Bangalore buff
- All Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.