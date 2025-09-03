Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update: Teaming, Aimbots, Anti Recoil, and more

Apex Legends Anti-Cheat has recently received some new updates, and the developers provided new information in an official blog post. The website contains quite a lot of data and key points about EA’s ongoing efforts to reduce the number of cheaters in the game. It also includes different factors that the devs consider when investigating matches and categorizing matches.

This article will highlight the recent Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update in the latest blog.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Anti-Cheat: Priorities, total account bans, and more

The official blog post for Apex Legends Anti-Cheat covers a wide range of items that fall under the umbrella of removing cheaters from the game. However, the current priority for the anti-cheat software lies in rooting out the following:

Teaming: The devs indicated that new tools have significantly helped to reduce the number of cases for Teaming. The estimated drop in report rates was revealed to be around 33%. This system will likely stay in effect to create a fair and enjoyable gameplay experience.

Apex Legends account ban and ranked match infection rate (Image via EA)

It is important to note that the Apex Legends Anti-Cheat will likely receive constant updates as the developers take more player feedback. One of the biggest in-game changes was seen in May 2025 when the game introduced additional options in the reporting menu. Fans can expect that all of the credible data is collected and reviewed to bolster the game’s defenses.

The official blog came with new informational images that showcased massive ban numbers across supported platforms. The recent Season 25 Split has already accumulated a whopping 57,250 bans. However, it is important to note that this number represents both permanent and temporary account bans.

Fans can check out the official website for more information about Apex Legends Anti-Cheat. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

