How to claim Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops

Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops have arrived, and viewers can now collect unique rewards as they watch their beloved teams clash in Pro League. With Split 2 now live, the competition is set to be fierce as new challengers, veteran teams, and dominant squads duel for their place at the ALGS Champs. As part of the launch celebration weekend, Respawn is offering viewers watching the official stream or the watch parties a free Twitch Drop.Here's how you can get your rewards and not miss any of the action.Steps to claim Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch DropsLink your EA account with TwitchTo claim your reward, you must first link your EA account with Twitch. This is a quick process that ensures the drops you receive when watching are properly credited in your Apex Legends inventory. Here's what to do:Log in to your EA Account: Go to EA's website and log in using the account you play Apex Legends with.Go to Connected Accounts: Head over to the account settings page, where you can control connected platforms.Choose Twitch: From the options displayed, select Twitch.Confirm and link: Click Continue and sign in to your Twitch account. Once connected, your accounts will be successfully linked.Alternatively, you can directly link your EA Account from within Twitch's settings. EA has even included a useful video tutorial to use if you encounter any problems along the way. After completing this setup, you can view and claim the ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops.Also read: Apex Legends minor update (August 26, 2025)Claiming the rewardThe &quot;False Call&quot; sticker, which will be accessible starting August 31, 2025, can be unlocked for the Split 2 kickoff by spending 30 minutes watching any official ALGS stream. It's an easy way to watch top-tier Apex Legends esports while enhancing your in-game experience.Also read: Apex Legends disables Accolades indefinitelyALGS Split 2 match scheduleIf you're planning to grab your ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops, make sure to tune in on the official match days:August 31, 2025 – Match #1 (Kickoff Weekend)September 6–7, 13–14, 27–28, 2025 – Matches #2–7October 4–5, 2025 – Matches #8–9October 12, 2025 – Regional Finals (Match #10)EMEA Start Time: 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM BSTNA Start Time: 3:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM BSTWith new bright stars from the Challengers Circuit joining battle-hardened veterans, this Split is all set for high-risk drama and unbelievable plays. So, connect your accounts, watch live, and don't miss your opportunity to earn Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops.