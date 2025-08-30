How to claim Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops

By Akash Das
Published Aug 30, 2025 10:53 GMT
Guide to claim Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops (Image via Electronic Arts)
Guide to claim Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops have arrived, and viewers can now collect unique rewards as they watch their beloved teams clash in Pro League. With Split 2 now live, the competition is set to be fierce as new challengers, veteran teams, and dominant squads duel for their place at the ALGS Champs. As part of the launch celebration weekend, Respawn is offering viewers watching the official stream or the watch parties a free Twitch Drop.

Ad

Here's how you can get your rewards and not miss any of the action.

Steps to claim Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops

Link your EA account with Twitch

To claim your reward, you must first link your EA account with Twitch. This is a quick process that ensures the drops you receive when watching are properly credited in your Apex Legends inventory. Here's what to do:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Log in to your EA Account: Go to EA's website and log in using the account you play Apex Legends with.
  • Go to Connected Accounts: Head over to the account settings page, where you can control connected platforms.
  • Choose Twitch: From the options displayed, select Twitch.
  • Confirm and link: Click Continue and sign in to your Twitch account. Once connected, your accounts will be successfully linked.

Alternatively, you can directly link your EA Account from within Twitch's settings. EA has even included a useful video tutorial to use if you encounter any problems along the way. After completing this setup, you can view and claim the ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops.

Ad
Ad

Also read: Apex Legends minor update (August 26, 2025)

Claiming the reward

The "False Call" sticker, which will be accessible starting August 31, 2025, can be unlocked for the Split 2 kickoff by spending 30 minutes watching any official ALGS stream. It's an easy way to watch top-tier Apex Legends esports while enhancing your in-game experience.

Also read: Apex Legends disables Accolades indefinitely

ALGS Split 2 match schedule

If you’re planning to grab your ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops, make sure to tune in on the official match days:

Ad
  • August 31, 2025 – Match #1 (Kickoff Weekend)
  • September 6–7, 13–14, 27–28, 2025 – Matches #2–7
  • October 4–5, 2025 – Matches #8–9
  • October 12, 2025 – Regional Finals (Match #10)
  • EMEA Start Time: 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM BST
  • NA Start Time: 3:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM BST

With new bright stars from the Challengers Circuit joining battle-hardened veterans, this Split is all set for high-risk drama and unbelievable plays. So, connect your accounts, watch live, and don't miss your opportunity to earn Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch Drops.

Also read: New Apex Legends bug removes all movement restrictions when using Grand Slam Bat

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

About the author
Akash Das

Akash Das

Twitter icon

Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.

It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.

Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...