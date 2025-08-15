Apex Legends Galactic Games Event: Grand Slam Bat, Reward Shop, and more

Apex Legends Galactic Games Event was recently announced on the official blog alongside some exclusive cosmetics and a brand new melee item. The new update is slated to bring a list of new changes to the new Wildcard game mode, including new power-ups that can be unlocked and equipped for a limited amount of time. The new universal melee will likely be included in a Milestone event alongside event-themed skins for characters and weapons.This article will highlight the details about the Apex Legends Galactic Games Event.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Everything we know about Apex Legends Galactic Games EventThe Apex Legends Galactic Games Event is the next big update for EA’s battle royale and is scheduled to introduce a new Heirloom rarity melee item. The entire event is slated to start from August 19, 2025, and conclude on September 9, 2025. Throughout the duration of this event, players can access Wildcard Care Packages to find the new universal melee, Grand Slam Bat. Similar to previous limited-time events, the new melee weapon will pack some special abilities that fans can experience within the game.Wildcard Galactic Games EventThe Galactic Games Event in Wildcard will introduce some new abilities called Wild Cards, which can be crafted at the Replicators. Every player in the game mode will be able to unlock a slot for these Cards during the first, second, and third rounds. You can choose from a list of different perks to craft and equip, creating whole new playstyles in the casual game mode. That said, here is a list of all the Wild Cards that will be available to the community during the event:Mad Dash: Your legend can gain a dash ability.Recharger: You can recharge your shields while running.Personal Space: All your melee attacks have an increased knockback effect.Hard Hitter: All your melee attacks deal more damage.Status Report: Enemy locations will be revealed on knockdown.Wall Runner: Your legend will be able to perform Wall Run.Speedy Charge: Both your tactical and ultimate abilities have a faster recharge speed.Also read: Revenant immortality bug resurfaces in Apex Legends Season 26, devs disable character temporarilyAs mentioned earlier, the Grand Slam Bat will be available in this game mode as a part of the special care packages. Fans can freely pick up these melees as weapons without needing to unlock anything. The universal melee can deal increased melee damage and also comes with the innate ability to knockback enemies. The knockbacks seem to have a build-up feature, which causes opponents to get knocked back farther after three successful hits. The bat also has a chance to hit multiple enemies with a single swing.Galactic Event Reward ShopThe upcoming event will feature two Reward Shop rotations, each lasting for half of the event’s duration. Fans can gather “Honor” points by playing the game and completing challenges. These points can then be used in the Reward Shop to obtain Apex Packs and other items. The upcoming Reward Shops do not seem to include any legend cosmetics that can be purchased with Honor points.Apex Legends Galactic Games Event Reward Shop (Image via EA)Apart from the Reward Shop and Wildcard game mode changes, the new patch will also introduce a Milestone event featuring cosmetics for Seer, Loba, Bangalore, Wattson, Sparrow, Gibraltar, and weapons as well. You can choose to purchase Apex Packs from the event directly and stand a chance to unlock these exclusive skins and obtain the new universal melee after completing the entire Milestone event.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends Season 26: 5 best weapons to use after the updateAsh tops pick rate chart in Apex Legends Season 26 despite Caustic and Bangalore buffApex Legends will reportedly feature a dual katana HeirloomApex Legends Wildcard stat-tracking returns, and it might be a mistake