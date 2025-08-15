Apex Legends Season 26: 5 best weapons to use after the update

Knowing the 5 best weapons to use in Apex Legends Season 26 will help you win gunfights. With the best guns equipped, gunfights will be curried in your favor, and naturally, with adept mechanical aim, you will be able to take down squads with ease. The latest Apex update has made some interesting weapon balance changes, and 10 days into the season, we are finally seeing a stable gun meta in-game.

In this article, we will explore the 5 best weapons you can use in Apex Legends Season 26. Read below to know more.

5 best weapons to use in Apex Legends Season 26

Here's a look at the best weapons you can use after the Apex Legends Season 26 update:

1) RE-45

RE-45 Burst Pistol (Image via EA)

The RE-45 is now an Elite Weapon in Apex Season 26. This gun now utilizes energy ammo and is a three-burst energy pistol. It charges up like the Nemesis, and once it's kitted up with the best attachments, it features the fastest time-to-kill speed in the game. In our opinion, it is the best weapon in Apex's current season, and you should run it almost every game.

2) Nemesis Burst AR

Nemesis Burst AR shoots in a four-burst pattern (Image via EA)

The Nemesis Burst AR remains one of the highest-picked and one of most powerful weapons in the game. Featuring an extremely high fire rate and high damage, this weapon can effectively 3-shot 200 HP players. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned veteran, the Nemesis Burst AR is easy to handle and packs quite a strong punch.

3) Prowler SMG

Prowler SMG has a great hipfire (Image via EA)

With Hop-Ups now being a permanent attachment, the Prowler SMG, in our opinion, is one of the most underrated and easy-to-use SMGs in the game. Players can now toggle between both the burst and automatic modes, giving this weapon enhanced versatility in Apex Legends.

Whether you get your hands on this weapon off drop or decide to run it as a secondary, the Prowler SMG is rarely ever going to let you down. Its time-to-kill speeds are quite low, and paired with a Level 3 Laser, you can hip-fire your foes in close-medium range.

4) R-99

R-99 has the fastest TTK speed amongst all other SMGs in Apex Legends Season 26 (Image via EA)

Alongside the prowler, we do have the R-99 SMG, which is arguably one of the strongest ground loot SMGs in Apex Legends Season 26. Featuring the lowest TTK speed among all other submachine guns in the game, the R-99 is definitely a must-pick for veterans.

Unlike the Prowler, the R-99 does have some serious recoil, and it needs some practice to get used to. However, once you get the hang of it, there's no better SMG that you can use for close-quarter gunfights in the game.

Furthermore, the addition of weapon arsenals ensures that you can always have your R-99 kitted up to Level 2/3 as you're traversing across the map.

5) Flatline

The Flatline is a reliable AR (Image via EA)

The Flatline remains a staple pick when it comes to Assault Rifles. Utilizing heavy ammo, this AR can deal serious damage. It does have shaky recoil, something that you need to take into account and practice. in order to master the weapon. You can find value with a Flatline even with level 1 attachments. It's definitely one of the most reliable weapons in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best weapons to use in Apex Legends Season 26.

