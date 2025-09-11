  • home icon
Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes: Wildcard Wild Iron, New event items, balance updates, and more

By Jay Sarma
Published Sep 11, 2025 04:29 GMT
Apex Legends Wild iron Patch notes
Apex Legends gameplay (Image via EA)

The Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes have been officially released, and the latest update has brought forth a plethora of changes to the game. Starting from the Legend changes, to the introduction of a revamped version of Wildcard, the developers have a lot in store for the community.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes. Read below to know more.

Everything new with Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes

Wildcard: Wild Iron

You ready for this dance? Rampart’s latest and greatest is coming in hot, and this time she’s partnered with ol’ Fusey on the Flatline! This collab weapon’s bullets occasionally come with a little extra fire power via a potential explosion on impact and bomb placement on knocked enemies. Pick your squadmate back up before the bomb detonates to defuse it.

From September 16-30, even more explosive gear will be available amongst Wildcard’s loot with a chance of finding an EPG. Visit your local Replicator to increase your power with one of eight new Wild Cards:

  • Crackerjack: Instantly reload weapon on knock
  • Down Bad: Enemies explode when knocked
  • Extra Ordnance: Player gains ability to carry +1 ordnance
  • Good Doctor: Revive squadmates with additional shields
  • Gren-Aid: Mark enemies damaged by your explosives
  • Sent Packing: Frag grenade knockback is increased
  • Shield’s Up: Gain Epic level shield
  • Stowed Reload: Stowed weapon auto-reloads after several seconds
Balance Updates

EVO Harvesters (Previous Hotfix)

  • Spawn rate increased to 10-11 depending on map size (was 7-8)
  • Reduced likelihood of multiple EVO Harvesters spawning in a single POI

Ring Exploit Prevention

  • Adjusted to prevent system abuse

Loot and Attachments

Attachments

Gold Magazine

  • Time to reload while stowed increased to 4s (was 2s)

Locked Hop-Ups

Accelerator

  • Increased points to unlock to 300 (was 150)
  • Removed from: Peacekeeper, L-Star, and Alternator
  • Added to: G7 Scout, CAR, and Flatline
Graffiti Mod

  • Increased points to unlock to 425 (was 300)
  • Added to: Mastiff

Gun Shield Generator

  • Increased points to unlock to 375 (was 250)

Selectfire Receiver

  • Increased points to unlock to 375 (was 250)

Skull Piercer

  • Increased points to unlock to 600 (was 400)

Turbocharger

  • 600 points to unlock
  • Compatible with Havoc and Devotion
Dev Note: We're really happy with how Locked Hop-Ups have changed the game and provided a clearer path to unlocking a weapons power. However, we've found that the values we launched with have been a little too generous and that power is coming online a little earlier than we'd hoped. Increasing the unlock requirements should reign in their early game strength while still maintaining their consistency in the mid to late game.
Amps (Previous Hotfix)

  • Spawn rates reduced at match start
  • Icon added to enemy health bar for which Amp they have

Maps

Unranked & Ranked

  • E-District
  • Kings Canyon
  • Olympus

Mixtape

  • TDM: Fragment, Skull Town, Zeus Station, Estates
  • Control: Hammond Labs, Caustic Treatment, Barometer, Lava Siphon
  • Gun Run: Wattson’s Pylon, Monument, Estates, Skull Town

Modes

Duos

  • Reduced squad count to 15 (was 30)Reduced player count to 30 (was 60)
  • Ring starts partially closed, timings adjusted
  • Drop ship now starts at the edge of the ring (similar to Wildcard)
  • Ring closes 4 times
WILDCARD

Wildcard Trios: Wild Iron (September 16-30, 2025)

  • Kings Canyon Wildcard
  • Rampart Care Packages: Mythic Flatline
  • Increased spawn rate for explosive gear
  • Added chance to find EPG in loot
Ranked

Ranked Ladder Scoring Changes

  • Entry Cost no longer included in Ranked Ladder scoring
Dev Note: One of the key goals for the Ranked Ladder is to create a fair comparison across players of similar skill levels. By removing Entry Cost from the scoring, we ensure that performance in matches (not rank-specific costs) is the only factor that drives your Ladder RP. This levels the playing field for all players competing on the same leaderboard
Bug Fixes

  • Ammo notifications no longer broken after dropping the Infinite Ammo Amp
  • Increased accuracy when pinging the map when zoomed
  • Locked Hop-Ups + PointsFixed some strings where the Locked Hop-Up Graffiti Mod was incorrectly named
  • Points will no longer occasionally reset when moving between Ballistic's sling after leveling up
  • Locked Hop-Ups once again work as intended after respawning in Firing Range
  • “No Ammo” message no longer appears on screen when your knockdown shield’s destroyed
  • Players once again spawn with primary weapon equipped in Wildcard
  • Switch 2 dynamic mode will no longer occasionally switch joycon modes
  • Alter: “Celestial Essence” skin once again plays effects correctly
  • Caustic: fixed an exploit that allowed him to accumulate research points quicker (Previous Hotfix)
  • Mad MaggieTac no longer deals up to 33% less damage than intended
  • Wrecking ball no longer gets caught/reflected backwards by friendly Mirage decoys
  • Rampart: hexagon FX no longer missing from the amped shield
Quality of Life

  • Added “For You” section in the shop that contains personalized offers that rotate weekly
  • Ranked Drop Zones: removed the jumpmaster, now all teammates skydive independently
  • Wildcard Respawn notifications. Reduced the size of the announcements to take up less screen space
  • Removed the announcement for when individual teammates have died
  • Reworded death banner to read “Last Legend Standing”

Engine

  • Shader count reduced by nearly 50%, improving performance and startup times especially on PC
  • Now uses bindless resources for particle and FX rendering. This reduces CPU usage especially in cases of intense combat with lots of character abilities being triggered.
  • PC: Fixed an immediate crash when booting the game if the player has an Unknown Display Driver (sometimes the result of uninstalling previous drivers). Note: there may still be other issues with Unknown display drivers.
That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes.

