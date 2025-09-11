Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes: Wildcard Wild Iron, New event items, balance updates, and more

The Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes have been officially released, and the latest update has brought forth a plethora of changes to the game. Starting from the Legend changes, to the introduction of a revamped version of Wildcard, the developers have a lot in store for the community.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes. Read below to know more. Everything new with Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notesWildcard: Wild IronYou ready for this dance? Rampart’s latest and greatest is coming in hot, and this time she’s partnered with ol’ Fusey on the Flatline! This collab weapon’s bullets occasionally come with a little extra fire power via a potential explosion on impact and bomb placement on knocked enemies. Pick your squadmate back up before the bomb detonates to defuse it.From September 16-30, even more explosive gear will be available amongst Wildcard’s loot with a chance of finding an EPG. Visit your local Replicator to increase your power with one of eight new Wild Cards:Crackerjack: Instantly reload weapon on knockDown Bad: Enemies explode when knockedExtra Ordnance: Player gains ability to carry +1 ordnanceGood Doctor: Revive squadmates with additional shieldsGren-Aid: Mark enemies damaged by your explosivesSent Packing: Frag grenade knockback is increasedShield’s Up: Gain Epic level shieldStowed Reload: Stowed weapon auto-reloads after several secondsBalance UpdatesEVO Harvesters (Previous Hotfix)Spawn rate increased to 10-11 depending on map size (was 7-8)Reduced likelihood of multiple EVO Harvesters spawning in a single POIRing Exploit PreventionAdjusted to prevent system abuseLoot and AttachmentsAttachmentsGold MagazineTime to reload while stowed increased to 4s (was 2s)Locked Hop-UpsAcceleratorIncreased points to unlock to 300 (was 150)Removed from: Peacekeeper, L-Star, and AlternatorAdded to: G7 Scout, CAR, and FlatlineGraffiti ModIncreased points to unlock to 425 (was 300)Added to: MastiffGun Shield GeneratorIncreased points to unlock to 375 (was 250)Selectfire ReceiverIncreased points to unlock to 375 (was 250)Skull PiercerIncreased points to unlock to 600 (was 400)Turbocharger600 points to unlockCompatible with Havoc and DevotionDev Note: We're really happy with how Locked Hop-Ups have changed the game and provided a clearer path to unlocking a weapons power. However, we've found that the values we launched with have been a little too generous and that power is coming online a little earlier than we'd hoped. Increasing the unlock requirements should reign in their early game strength while still maintaining their consistency in the mid to late game.Amps (Previous Hotfix)Spawn rates reduced at match startIcon added to enemy health bar for which Amp they haveMapsUnranked &amp; RankedE-DistrictKings CanyonOlympusMixtapeTDM: Fragment, Skull Town, Zeus Station, EstatesControl: Hammond Labs, Caustic Treatment, Barometer, Lava SiphonGun Run: Wattson’s Pylon, Monument, Estates, Skull TownRead more: All weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2ModesDuosReduced squad count to 15 (was 30)Reduced player count to 30 (was 60)Ring starts partially closed, timings adjustedDrop ship now starts at the edge of the ring (similar to Wildcard)Ring closes 4 timesWILDCARDWildcard Trios: Wild Iron (September 16-30, 2025)Kings Canyon WildcardRampart Care Packages: Mythic FlatlineIncreased spawn rate for explosive gearAdded chance to find EPG in loot8 new Wild Cards available in Replicators (see above)CrackerjackDown BadExtra OrdnanceGood DoctorGren-AidSent PackingShield’s UpStowed ReloadRankedRanked Ladder Scoring ChangesEntry Cost no longer included in Ranked Ladder scoringDev Note: One of the key goals for the Ranked Ladder is to create a fair comparison across players of similar skill levels. By removing Entry Cost from the scoring, we ensure that performance in matches (not rank-specific costs) is the only factor that drives your Ladder RP. This levels the playing field for all players competing on the same leaderboardBug FixesAmmo notifications no longer broken after dropping the Infinite Ammo AmpIncreased accuracy when pinging the map when zoomedLocked Hop-Ups + PointsFixed some strings where the Locked Hop-Up Graffiti Mod was incorrectly namedPoints will no longer occasionally reset when moving between Ballistic's sling after leveling upLocked Hop-Ups once again work as intended after respawning in Firing Range“No Ammo” message no longer appears on screen when your knockdown shield’s destroyedPlayers once again spawn with primary weapon equipped in WildcardSwitch 2 dynamic mode will no longer occasionally switch joycon modesAlter: “Celestial Essence” skin once again plays effects correctlyCaustic: fixed an exploit that allowed him to accumulate research points quicker (Previous Hotfix)Mad MaggieTac no longer deals up to 33% less damage than intendedWrecking ball no longer gets caught/reflected backwards by friendly Mirage decoysRampart: hexagon FX no longer missing from the amped shieldQuality of LifeAdded “For You” section in the shop that contains personalized offers that rotate weeklyRanked Drop Zones: removed the jumpmaster, now all teammates skydive independentlyWildcard Respawn notifications. Reduced the size of the announcements to take up less screen spaceRemoved the announcement for when individual teammates have diedReworded death banner to read “Last Legend Standing”EngineShader count reduced by nearly 50%, improving performance and startup times especially on PCNow uses bindless resources for particle and FX rendering. This reduces CPU usage especially in cases of intense combat with lots of character abilities being triggered.PC: Fixed an immediate crash when booting the game if the player has an Unknown Display Driver (sometimes the result of uninstalling previous drivers). Note: there may still be other issues with Unknown display drivers.That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes. For more related news and guides, check out:Is Apex Legends dying?Apex Legends Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weaponApex Legends Anti-Cheat update: Teaming, Aimbots, Anti Recoil, and more