Is Apex Legends dying?

No, Apex Legends does not seem to be dying anytime soon. It is one of the most popular battle royale titles published by EA. The game was released back in 2019 and has received numerous updates since its initial launch. The game is currently in the Season 26 update, and the developers have introduced quite a lot of changes alongside fresh gameplay content.This article will highlight the state of Apex Legends in 2025 so far, alongside a brief overview of its most recent player count stats.Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The stats mentioned in this article are being sourced from third-party sources and are not affiliated with the game or the client.Should you play Apex Legends in 2025?Yes, Apex Legends is worth playing even in 2025. Apart from the obvious thrill of a fast-paced battle royale, this game stands out in the genre due to the massive arsenal of characters and abilities. EA’s battle royale is not just a shooter but combines complex map terrains, character-specific powers, and even movement techniques.The game has clocked a lifetime peak player count of 624,473 on Steam alone. Although there have been a few rough patches for the title, Apex Legends has managed to maintain around 200,000 peak player count in the last few months. The amount of gameplay content had slowed down in the past, which directly resulted in the game becoming repetitive.Also read: How to claim Apex Legends ALGS Split 2 Twitch DropsFortunately, the developers have shifted the patches into high gear and brought enjoyable playlists and game mode changes for the community. EA has also recently shifted to Amazon Web Services for an improved experience. This has allowed the devs to rapidly push in-game updates when bugs or glitches were detected; the most recent one being disabling Revenant because of his ultimate ability’s interaction with Bangalore’s tactical ability.EA's battle royale can be a highly competitive game when you set foot into Ranked, where every rotation, legend pick, loadout, and more matter. However, there exists an Unranked mode for newcomers and casuals. In Season 26, the devs also integrated a new game mode called Wildcard, which flaunts almost infinite revives for players alongside exotic weapons in care packages.Read more: Revenant immortality bug resurfaces in Apex Legends Season 26, devs disable character temporarilyThe game seems to be steering in the right direction by taking community feedback into consideration with almost every patch that is deployed. The most evident example of this could be the new Ranked matchmaking changes. It now isolates higher-ranked players into a completely different bucket, allowing others in lower ranks to truly compete among others at similar skill levels.Considering all the positive changes and the “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam, this game will likely continue to be a prominent name in the category for a long time. Constructive feedback from the community plays a crucial role in shaping the game’s future and can help it grow.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weaponNew Apex Legends bug removes all movement restrictions when using Grand Slam BatApex Legends Anti-Cheat update: Teaming, Aimbots, Anti Recoil, and moreApex Legends Season 26 patch notes