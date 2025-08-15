  • home icon
Revenant immortality bug resurfaces in Apex Legends Season 26, devs disable character temporarily

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 15, 2025 07:45 GMT
Revenant immortality bug
Revenant Reborn in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Revenant immortality bug has once again surfaced in Apex Legends Season 26. A recent post from Respawn Entertainment indicates that the Legend has been temporarily banned from usage across all casual and competitive game modes within the title.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Revenant immortality bug in Apex Legends Season 26. Read below to know more.

Everything we know about the Revenant immortality bug in Apex Legends Season 26

There have been a number of bugs surrounding Revenant and his kit ever since his rework. We've had instances where the character could tank grenades, while others around him suffered immense damage. In the previous season, we first got a look at the immortality bug, which made him invincible. The community believed that the bug was fixed long ago; however, it seems like it has resurfaced once again in Apex Legends Season 26.

With this bug, Revenant becomes immortal throughout the duration of his entire ultimate ability. Considering the fact that players can extend the duration of the ultimate ability by securing knockdowns, it essentially makes the Legend invincible for a short duration.

This bug provides players with an unfair advantage, allowing them to abuse unintended gameplay mechanics to secure a victory for themselves. Naturally, it was a great move by Respawn Entertainment to instantly disable the Legend from all ranked and casual playlists in the game.

Players can expect the developers to be working on a hotfix patch to fix this bug and all related issues that might be causing the recent unforeseen errors in Apex Legends Season 26.

We speculate that an update will be released by the end of next week in order to fix most of the ongoing bugs in the game. Meanwhile, players can still use all the other Legends other than Revenant in all casual and competitive game modes in Apex Season 26.

That's everything that you need to know about the Revenant immortality bug resurfacing in Apex Legends Season 26. For more related news and guides, check out:

