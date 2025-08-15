Apex Legends Accolades temporarily disabled: Everything we know

A recent post from Respawn Entertainment on X indicates that Apex Legends Accolades have been temporarily disabled in-game. This feature was added to the game with the Season 26 update and was a means to celebrate and reward the different supportive actions players would take during a match.In this article, we will explore why Apex Legends Accolades was temporarily disabled, and when players can expect it to come back live again. Read below to know more. Why were Apex Legends Accolades temporarily disabled?Apex Legends Season 26 seems to have run into unforeseen errors. We do not have an official statement from the developers indicating the exact reason why Accolades have been temporarily disabled from the game.As per the official post on X, the developers have stated:&quot;Heads up legends: due to an issue, we will be disabling Accolades from @PlayApex. We'll update everyone when a fix is found and the feature can be re-enabled, but we don't anticipate that to be until some time next week.&quot;That said, we do have a rough timeline as to when we can expect this feature to get reinstated in-game. As per the official statement, players can expect the addition of Accolades back to ranked around sometime next week. We believe there are some ongoing server-side issues in Apex Legends that might have led to the removal of this feature from the game. Recent news also indicates that the Revenant immortality bug had surfaced once again, and to counteract that, the character has been temporarily rendered out of service.Numerous players have also reported facing login issues since August 14, 2025. However, we believe that the developers have issued a hotfix to patch that problem. We speculate that by the end of next week, EA and Respawn Entertainment will do the needful and develop a hotfix patch to amend all the ongoing issues related to the temporary disablement of both Accolades, and Revenant from the game. Read more: Apex Legends Season 26: 5 best weapons to use after the updateThat's everything that you need to know about the temporary removal of Apex Legends Accolades. If you're interested, you can check out some of our other related news and guides:Will Apex Legends be on Nintendo Switch 2?Apex Legends Wildcard set to feature new Universal HeirloomApex Legends might disable aim assist, but there's a catchApex Legends integrating new Caustic and Bangalore buffs