Apex Legends Accolades temporarily disabled: Everything we know

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 15, 2025 06:58 GMT
Apex Legends accolades removed
Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

A recent post from Respawn Entertainment on X indicates that Apex Legends Accolades have been temporarily disabled in-game. This feature was added to the game with the Season 26 update and was a means to celebrate and reward the different supportive actions players would take during a match.

Ad

In this article, we will explore why Apex Legends Accolades was temporarily disabled, and when players can expect it to come back live again. Read below to know more.

Why were Apex Legends Accolades temporarily disabled?

Apex Legends Season 26 seems to have run into unforeseen errors. We do not have an official statement from the developers indicating the exact reason why Accolades have been temporarily disabled from the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As per the official post on X, the developers have stated:

"Heads up legends: due to an issue, we will be disabling Accolades from @PlayApex. We'll update everyone when a fix is found and the feature can be re-enabled, but we don't anticipate that to be until some time next week."

That said, we do have a rough timeline as to when we can expect this feature to get reinstated in-game. As per the official statement, players can expect the addition of Accolades back to ranked around sometime next week.

Ad
Ad

We believe there are some ongoing server-side issues in Apex Legends that might have led to the removal of this feature from the game. Recent news also indicates that the Revenant immortality bug had surfaced once again, and to counteract that, the character has been temporarily rendered out of service.

Numerous players have also reported facing login issues since August 14, 2025. However, we believe that the developers have issued a hotfix to patch that problem.

Ad

We speculate that by the end of next week, EA and Respawn Entertainment will do the needful and develop a hotfix patch to amend all the ongoing issues related to the temporary disablement of both Accolades, and Revenant from the game.

Read more: Apex Legends Season 26: 5 best weapons to use after the update

That's everything that you need to know about the temporary removal of Apex Legends Accolades.

If you're interested, you can check out some of our other related news and guides:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications