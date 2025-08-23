  • home icon
New Apex Legends bug removes all movement restrictions when using Grand Slam Bat

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 23, 2025 02:35 GMT
Grand Slam bat bug in apex legends
Apex Legends Galactic Games (Image via EA)

Popular data miner and leaker, @HYPERMYSTx, in his recent post, has showcased a brand-new Apex Legends bug that removes all movement restrictions when they use the Grand Slam Bat in-game. This item is exclusively part of the Galactic Games Wildcard mode throughout the duration of the Milestone Event.

In this article, we provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Apex Legends Grand Slam Bat bug.

How is the Apex Legends bug associated with the Grand Slam Bat?

A recently discovered Apex Legends bug, showcased by @HYPERMYSTx, allows players to bypass movement penalty restrictions when performing the Grand Slam Bat’s heavy attack.

The Grand Slam Bat, like previously introduced melee weapons for LTMs, features two kinds of attacks: a light attack and a heavy attack. The former, evident from its name, allows players to dish out a flurry of offensive moves without much of a movement penalty. However, when using the heavy attack, players need to hold down the secondary fire button and charge up the attack.

While charging up, as per the intended game mechanics, players' movement speed is reduced. Their ability to run, vault, jump, etc., is penalized in order to prevent players from zooming around the battlefield smashing home runs.

Players can trigger this bug by pressing the 'Inspect Weapon' key after charging up their Bat. Once done, you gain your original movement speed while retaining the power to deal a devastating heavy blow using the weapon.

Since the issue has been brought to light, we believe Respawn Entertainment and EA will quickly issue a hotfix patch to amend the problem. Furthermore, we urge players to avoid abusing such mechanics, as voluntarily opting to use such exploits might get them banned in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the new Apex Legends bug surrounding the Grand Slam Bat.

