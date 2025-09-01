Apex Legends Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weapon

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 01, 2025 04:29 GMT
Apex legends wildcard to feature dual katanas
Dual Katanas might be coming in Apex Legends Wildcard (Image via EA)

The latest leaks from popular data miner and leaker @HYPERMYSTx indicate that the Apex Legends Wildcard game mode will feature a new dual-wield weapon in an upcoming update. Similar information was previously leaked by the data miner, indicating that this weapon will eventually be released as a Heirloom in the game.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the new Dual Katanas weapon coming in Apex Legends Wildcard and what players can expect from it. Read below to know more.

What can we expect from the Dual Katanas weapon in Apex Legends Wildcard?

If the leaks prove to be true, the introduction of the Dual Katanas will be similar to the Grand Slam baseball bat weapon that was released in Wildcard with the Galactic Games Milestone Event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Grand Slam baseball bat also happens to be a universal Heirloom that was purchasable in the aforementioned Milestone Event. Respawn Entertainment and EA made an amazing decision to incorporate this Mythic weapon into the gameplay loop to provide players with an opportunity to try how it feels in-game.

Ad

Packed with unique modifiers, this item was introduced into the Care Package loot pool within Apex Legends Wildcard. This was a great move by the developers, providing players with the option to experience the Heirloom first-hand before buying it, while simultaneously bringing forth a unique twist to the general battle royale gameplay.

Similarly, in tune with the leaks from @HYPERMYSTx, we do speculate that the Dual Katanas will be released into Wildcard as a special Care Package weapon supported with powerful modifiers and unique animations.

Ad

Will the Dual Katanas be introduced with a Milestone event?

While we do not have official confirmation regarding this question, we do speculate that the Dual Katanas will be released alongside a Milestone event in the game. Following the previous example of the Grand Slam baseball bat, we speculate that an entire Milestone Event will accompany the debut of the new dual-wield weapon in Wildcard.

Read more: Apex Season 26: 5 best weapons to use after the update

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Dual Katanas weapon coming in Apex Legends Wildcard.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications