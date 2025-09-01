Apex Legends Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weapon

The latest leaks from popular data miner and leaker @HYPERMYSTx indicate that the Apex Legends Wildcard game mode will feature a new dual-wield weapon in an upcoming update. Similar information was previously leaked by the data miner, indicating that this weapon will eventually be released as a Heirloom in the game.In this article, we will explore the new Dual Katanas weapon coming in Apex Legends Wildcard and what players can expect from it. Read below to know more. What can we expect from the Dual Katanas weapon in Apex Legends Wildcard?If the leaks prove to be true, the introduction of the Dual Katanas will be similar to the Grand Slam baseball bat weapon that was released in Wildcard with the Galactic Games Milestone Event. The Grand Slam baseball bat also happens to be a universal Heirloom that was purchasable in the aforementioned Milestone Event. Respawn Entertainment and EA made an amazing decision to incorporate this Mythic weapon into the gameplay loop to provide players with an opportunity to try how it feels in-game.Packed with unique modifiers, this item was introduced into the Care Package loot pool within Apex Legends Wildcard. This was a great move by the developers, providing players with the option to experience the Heirloom first-hand before buying it, while simultaneously bringing forth a unique twist to the general battle royale gameplay. Similarly, in tune with the leaks from @HYPERMYSTx, we do speculate that the Dual Katanas will be released into Wildcard as a special Care Package weapon supported with powerful modifiers and unique animations.Will the Dual Katanas be introduced with a Milestone event?While we do not have official confirmation regarding this question, we do speculate that the Dual Katanas will be released alongside a Milestone event in the game. Following the previous example of the Grand Slam baseball bat, we speculate that an entire Milestone Event will accompany the debut of the new dual-wield weapon in Wildcard.Read more: Apex Season 26: 5 best weapons to use after the updateThat's everything that you need to know about the Dual Katanas weapon coming in Apex Legends Wildcard. Apex Legends Season 26: 5 best Legends to use after the updateApex Legends Season 26: 5 best weapons for WildcardApex Season 26 patch notes: Accolades, Legend Amps, Ranked updates, and moreApex Season 26: 5 best Legends for Wildcard