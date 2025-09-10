All weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Published Sep 10, 2025 17:21 GMT
Weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 explored (Image via Youtube/@playapex)
Weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 explored (Image via Youtube/@playapex)

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 is slated to arrive on September 16, 2025, and introduce a list of weapon changes alongside the new Wild Iron event and legend balances. The devs seem to have narrowed down to bringing about targeted changes to some of the guns in the game. These changes are likely being introduced to the game to improve the overall gameplay experience and avoid stale metas.

Ad

This article will highlight all weapon changes arriving in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

What are the weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2

Here is a quick overview of all the weapon changes that are coming in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2:

Light Machine Guns (LMGs)

Devotion LMG

  • Turbocharger perk has been removed (activated when the player would equip purple-tier barrel, magazine, and stock)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marksman

Bocek

  • Time to nock and arrow decreased to 0.35 seconds from 0.45 seconds
  • Hipfire spread has been improved

Pistol

RE-45 Burst (weapon change introduced in a previous hotfix)

  • Projectile size of bullets reduced
  • Magazine size reduced across all attachment tiers
  • Overall horizontal and vertical recoil increased

Wingman

  • Increased damage to 50 from 48
  • Skullpiercer Hop-Up headshot multiplier reduced to 1.92 from 2 (headshot damage remains the same as before)

Shotgun

Mastiff

  • Delay increased for time to shoot after the weapon is drawn
Ad

Peacekeeper

  • Size of the blast pattern increased when choked
Ad

Also read: Apex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and more

The number of weapon changes in the upcoming Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 update is quite low. However, these can potentially change the loadout meta greatly. The complete removal of the Turbocharger perk from the Devotion LMG and the increased delay of the Mastiff’s ability to fire could help other weapons like the Spitfire and EVA-8 take the spotlight in new loadout combinations.

Ad

The devs have likely limited the number of balance changes in the patch to allow for more hotfixes, if required, during Split 2. After the recent official server swap, EA has been successful in providing rapid response to most in-game bugs, problems, and even glitches.

Fans can check the official blog and website of EA for more information about the new Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Twitter icon

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications