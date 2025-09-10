All weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 is slated to arrive on September 16, 2025, and introduce a list of weapon changes alongside the new Wild Iron event and legend balances. The devs seem to have narrowed down to bringing about targeted changes to some of the guns in the game. These changes are likely being introduced to the game to improve the overall gameplay experience and avoid stale metas.This article will highlight all weapon changes arriving in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.What are the weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2Here is a quick overview of all the weapon changes that are coming in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2:Light Machine Guns (LMGs)Devotion LMGTurbocharger perk has been removed (activated when the player would equip purple-tier barrel, magazine, and stock)MarksmanBocekTime to nock and arrow decreased to 0.35 seconds from 0.45 secondsHipfire spread has been improvedPistolRE-45 Burst (weapon change introduced in a previous hotfix)Projectile size of bullets reducedMagazine size reduced across all attachment tiersOverall horizontal and vertical recoil increasedWingmanIncreased damage to 50 from 48Skullpiercer Hop-Up headshot multiplier reduced to 1.92 from 2 (headshot damage remains the same as before)ShotgunMastiffDelay increased for time to shoot after the weapon is drawnPeacekeeperSize of the blast pattern increased when chokedAlso read: Apex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and moreThe number of weapon changes in the upcoming Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 update is quite low. However, these can potentially change the loadout meta greatly. The complete removal of the Turbocharger perk from the Devotion LMG and the increased delay of the Mastiff’s ability to fire could help other weapons like the Spitfire and EVA-8 take the spotlight in new loadout combinations.The devs have likely limited the number of balance changes in the patch to allow for more hotfixes, if required, during Split 2. After the recent official server swap, EA has been successful in providing rapid response to most in-game bugs, problems, and even glitches.Fans can check the official blog and website of EA for more information about the new Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Is Apex Legends dying?Apex Legends Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weaponApex Legends Anti-Cheat update: Teaming, Aimbots, Anti Recoil, and more