Apex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and more

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 10, 2025 16:55 GMT
Apex Legends Wild Iron event details explored (Image via EA)
Apex Legends Wild Iron event details explored (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Wild Iron event is the upcoming limited-time mode slated to release on September 16, 2025, and conclude on September 30, 2025. The game mode is arriving with a brand new set of cosmetics for various weapons and characters, including a mythical-tier Flatline skin. Fans can also take part in the events to earn points and get free items from the open-to-all Reward Shop. The update is also integrating some weapon and legend balance changes to improve the overall gameplay experience.

This article will highlight the arrival of the Apex Legends Wild Iron event.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What to expect from the Apex Legends Wild Iron event?

New Wildcards in Apex Legends Wild Iron event

Here is a list of all the new Wildcards that will be available to craft in the Wildcard Wild Iron game mode:

  • Crackerjack: Reload weapon instantly when scoring a knock.
  • Down Bad: Knocked enemies explode.
  • Extra Ordnance: Players can carry one extra ordnance in the slot.
  • Good Doctor: Squadmates will be revived with shields.
  • Gren-Aid: Enemies damaged by the player’s explosives are marked.
  • Sent Packing: Knockback distance from Frag Grenades is increased.
  • Shield’s Up: Player can acquire an Epic Level (Purple) shield.
  • Stowed Reload: Weapons are reloaded automatically when stowed after a few seconds.
This game mode will likely replace the Grand Slam bat in the care packages and bring in the Mythical Flatline. Fans also have the chance to loot the EPG-1 grenade launcher from Mythic Bins in the game.

Apex Legends Wild Iron event skins

The new update will introduce a new Milestone event to introduce the Mythical Flatline skin. Here is a list of the weapons and legends that we know so far will receive Wild Iron makeovers:

Weapons

  • Mythical Flatline skin
  • Mastiff
  • Bocek
  • Nemesis

Legends

  • Pathfinder
  • Lifeline
  • Vantage
  • Valkyrie
  • Conduit
  • Catalyst
Mythical Flatline in Apex Legends Wild Iron event (Image via EA)
Mythical Flatline in Apex Legends Wild Iron event (Image via EA)

It is important to note that the event will likely introduce a few more weapon skins other than the ones mentioned in the list. All of the cosmetics included in this event have a cybernetics-inspired design with vibrant colors and electrifying elements.

Apex Legends Wild Iron Reward Shop

The new free-to-earn currency for this Reward Shop is called Cores and can be earned by playing the game and completing different challenges. Once you have collected enough Cores, you can exchange them for items from the event shop.

The Reward Shop, similar to previous trends, will likely be refreshed only once with new items. The shop will contain a total of 6 rewards at a time that can be claimed throughout the duration of the event. However, once the shop refreshes, there seems to be no method to obtain items from the previous shuffle.

