Apex Legends disables Accolades indefinitely

Accolades in Apex Legends are set to be disabled indefinitely, according to the developers. Initially, they were only temporarily disabled due to some players complaining that they were distracting during gameplay. However, despite looking for a fix, the developers have decided to remove the feature.Here is everything to know about Accolades in Apex Legends and why they were removed.Also read: Apex Season 26: 5 best Legends to use after the updateWhat are Accolades in Apex Legends, and why were they disabled?Accolades were primarily introduced to celebrate the achievements players accomplish during matches. They arrived as in-match notifications, with the XP being awarded after the match. Accolades were awarded for unique accomplishments such as winning matches or getting a specific number of kills with a weapon.Although a fun feature to begin with, players soon started complaining about them being distracting during gameplay and demanded a less noisy version of the feature.Reacting to this, the developers initially decided to temporarily disable Accolades and search for a fix in the meantime. However, after ten days, they have finally announced that this new feature is being disabled indefinitely. They do hope to revisit this sometime in the future and deliver a more polished version.This covers everything about Accolades and why they were removed from the game. It is catered towards preserving the competitive aspect of the game, and players can celebrate their achievements after the match has ended.