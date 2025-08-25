Apex Legends disables Accolades indefinitely

By Shrayan Mitra
Published Aug 25, 2025 19:50 GMT
Accolades in Apex Legends is being disabled permanently
Accolades in Apex Legends is being disabled permanently (Image via EA)

Accolades in Apex Legends are set to be disabled indefinitely, according to the developers. Initially, they were only temporarily disabled due to some players complaining that they were distracting during gameplay. However, despite looking for a fix, the developers have decided to remove the feature.

Here is everything to know about Accolades in Apex Legends and why they were removed.

What are Accolades in Apex Legends, and why were they disabled?

Accolades were primarily introduced to celebrate the achievements players accomplish during matches. They arrived as in-match notifications, with the XP being awarded after the match. Accolades were awarded for unique accomplishments such as winning matches or getting a specific number of kills with a weapon.

