Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best legends to use

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 is now live and introduced some big changes to the roster of characters. The new update can potentially shift the meta away from the previously buffed Bangalore and Caustic team compositions. While legend selection in the casual playlist may not be dependent on the current meta, Ranked modes are higher-stakes games where you might need to take advantage of the most effective legends in the game.

This article will highlight the best legends to use in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The list provided in this article is not ranked.

What are the best legends in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2?

The patch notes for the new update contain detailed information about the changes entering the fresh split. Here is a list of all the characters that can potentially create a new meta in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2:

1) Seer

Seer may become the new meta in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 (Image via EA)

Seer was one of the strongest Recon legends during launch and received several nerfs throughout the seasons. However, the new update has integrated some great buffs to this character, making it a must-try legend in EA’s battle royale. The buffs include extended detection on the passive ability and increased the weapon holster time when using the tactical ability.

The ultimate ability, Exhibit, now has an increased radius. Moreover, Seer gains the ability to enjoy enhanced jumping when inside the radius of the ultimate. This Recon legend can also ADS while hovering inside the ultimate ability. Exhibit now also features an increased throw range, making Seer more versatile when approaching gunfights from afar.

2) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie excels at flushing enemies out (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie is one of the most disruptive Assault legends in the game. The biggest change for this character is the tactical ability to have an increased animation speed, and the ultimate, Wrecking Ball throw animation being sped up. Although the ultimate ability was nerfed in some categories, like the lifetime and speed pad duration, it now features improved reliability when crossing over different terrain and deals higher explosion damage.

Mad Maggie also comes with a new perk for Level 2, Gunrunning, which enables the player to enjoy the passive movement speed boost when using Pistols and SMGs. The Fire Ball perk now causes the ultimate ability to drop Magma patches in its trail when it moves toward the target direction.

3) Caustic

Caustic received small nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 (Image via EA)

Caustic received some small nerfs in this new update. His tactical ability now deals ticking damage at a slower rate than before. This will make surviving in enemy Nox Gas easier. Moreover, the aim punch from taking damage in Nox Gas was removed. While this may make it easier for enemies to push into sites being anchored by Caustic, his kit remains one of the strongest within the Controller category.

Caustic’s ultimate ability is great for defending and even initiating fights when necessary. This legend remains a strong contender for late circle gunfights, as you can create your own temporary cover with the tactical and even deter enemies from pushing in blindly to take fights.

4) Sparrow

Sparrow in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Sparrow, similar to Caustic, received some nerfs to his tactical and ultimate abilities. The tracking duration was reduced by 3 seconds, but the devs also added in a new visual cue for when your dart would activate a scanner. The ultimate ability had its maximum health points reduced and now also slows Sparrow and teammates when inside its effective radius.

These are not severe nerfs and should still help the Recon legend maintain his place in the meta. However, Sparrow could be situated in a more supporting role instead of fighting on the front lines. Alternatively, this could be your pick instead of Seer, since it is crucial for teams to have positional information.

5) Revenant

Revenant in Apex Legends Season (Image via EA)

Revenant is another great pick for aggressive players. His tactical ability has improved recently to be quicker and helps in scaling greater distances. The ultimate ability is also great for taking gunfights, as you can disengage and regenerate the shield. However, playing this legend can land you in a difficult spot while initiating fights, as you would likely be out of reach from the team.

Revenant is best paired with other mobility legends. However, you can also choose to adopt a different playstyle where you would flank the enemies and position the others to focus on the front. It is a great tactic that can help you rake in a lot of eliminations in almost every match.

