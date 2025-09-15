What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 15, 2025 05:50 GMT
Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2
Sparrow in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 is going live for all regions on September 16, 2025, at 10 am PT. Now, the past few updates for the title have been phenomenal. The developers have taken a keen ear to the community's requests, and have made a plethora of changes that have improved the quality-of-life experience of playing the game.

In this article, we will explore the array of changes that will be coming with the latest update and how they will influence the meta for the season. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2

Legend changes

There are numerous Legend changes coming in the upcoming mid-season update for Apex Legends Season 26. First and foremost, Ash is finally seeing a nerf to her kit. She has been a dominant, immovable force in the meta for far too long. The developers are finally incorporating more stringent nerfs to ensure that she falls in line with her Legends in the game.

Furthermore, Mad Maggie is finally seeing some love with the latest update. Her abilities are getting enhanced, and a number of quality-of-life changes are being incorporated for both the Riot Drill and the Wrecking Ball. With the mid-season patch, players can also find new Tier 2 and Tier 3 Upgrades added to her kit.

Other than these changes, we are also seeing a long list of buffs for Seer. This recon class character was nerfed to oblivion after he became the ultimate meta pick a few seasons back. The developers are taking a more careful approach, buffing segments of his kit, and ensuring he doesn't break down the carefully curated Legend meta in the game.

Weapon changes

Considering how the weapon meta has evolved in the ongoing season, we are seeing an interesting wave of weapon changes coming with Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2.

First and foremost, the Devotion has been nerfed on account of how oppressive it has been recently. The Turbocharger has been removed, and can only be activated if you have a purple-tier barrel, magazine, and stock.

The Bocek has been nerfed, and alongside it, both the Mastiff and Peacekeeper have been taken down a notch. These weapons have had a severe impact on the weapon meta, and we speculate that these changes will definitely alter the in-game atmosphere in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2.

In our opinion, the 30-30 Repeater should've also received a few nerfs. The Peacekeeper should have been tuned down further. These two weapons are a must-pick if you want to win your games in the current season of Apex Legends. That said, there might be hotfixes to incorporate these changes right after the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 update.

Other changes

Alongside these changes, we also have a range of updates coming to the game. Starting from the addition of a new event, a new Wildcard playlist update, and much more. The mid-seasonal patch definitely has a lot in store for the community, and we are excited to try out all the new changes that are coming with the new patch.

Players can also expect a range of Attachment and Locked Hop-Up updates with the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 update. These, alongside the aforementioned weapon changes, will dictate how the meta will shape up in the second half of the season.

That's everything that you need to know about what you can expect from the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 update. For more related news and guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

