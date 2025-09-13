When does Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 end?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 13, 2025 15:26 GMT
Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 end date and time explored
Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 end date and time explored (Image via Youtube/@playapex)

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 is ending soon as the developers prepare to deploy the next mid-seasonal update. The official website has already been updated with the patch notes for Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2, alongside a whole new event called Wild Iron. The new patch is also going to bring fresh cosmetics in a milestone event, with the star item being a Mythical-tier Flatline weapon skin.

This article will highlight the end of Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 end date and potential time explored

The official Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 patch notes have already confirmed that the new patch will become available for the community to download on September 16, 2025. However, the exact time for the update has not been revealed at the time of writing this article. Fortunately, the in-game seasonal battle pass comes with a countdown that can be used as a reference to estimate the possible time for when the update may be live on the official game servers.

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass countdown
Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass countdown (Image via EA)

From the Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass countdown and previous trends, fans can expect the upcoming patch to become available in the game client on September 16, 2025, at around 9:30 pm IST. It is important to note that this time has not been officially confirmed, so it may change as the final decision lies in the hands of EA.

These are the last few days for players to complete any of the seasonal challenges and level up their battle passes. Once the countdown ends and the split expires, a new Split 2 battle pass will replace the older one. After the new patch is installed, fans will not be able to complete or claim previously available cosmetics or items from the Split 1 Battle Pass.

This is also the case for some of the items in the store, as they will likely be replaced with a different rotation of skins. Since the arrival of skins is quite random, you might have to get any of the preferred items being showcased in the store before the split comes to an end.

That said, Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 will integrate some of the much-needed balance changes, including legend nerfs and buffs. Fans can check out the official patch notes for more in-depth information.

